Atlanta Public Schools Adopts CalAmp's School Bus Tracking Technology to Improve Student Transportation Experience

Each day APS will transport 11,708 students to and from their homes and 66 district school buildings in addition to intra-day school sports and social activities. They will outfit over 400 buses with CalAmp's mobile GPS fleet intelligence devices and essential software that comprise the Here Comes The Bus solution. APS will also use CalAmp's tablet and app-based Trip Inspection module to better comply with daily, state-mandated school bus inspections.

"The APS Transportation Department has maintained a goal to provide improved customer service with a bus tracking application, and we are now happy to roll out Here Comes The Bus," said John Franklin, APS Executive Director of Transportation. "We recognize how CalAmp's technology can keep students safe, help families plan and improve our transportation efficiency."

The Here Comes The Bus app, developed in 2015 by CalAmp's subsidiary, Synovia Solutions, currently serves about 330 school districts across North America, including some of the largest and most dynamic in the Southeast and beyond.

"We know schools rely on our technology to improve the way they operate transportation logistics in order to keep students safer as they travel to and from the classroom as well as during sports and other activities," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. "We're proud that a district as large, diverse and dynamic as Atlanta Public Schools has placed its trust in CalAmp's Here Comes The Bus solution to provide improved services to its community."

Here Comes The Bus has more than two million users, garnered a 4.6 star rating on the Apple App Store - with ~70,000 reviews - and recently captured the OCTANe High Tech Award for Best Consumer Technology Innovation, GSMA's coveted 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO), an IoT Evolution Excellence Award, and an IHS Markit Innovation Award.

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp is dedicated to improving road safety and is an active member of Together For Safer Roads , a coalition focused on addressing the challenges of fleet safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Bus Guardian, Here Comes The Bus, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

