Atlanta Public Schools Selects Infor

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Atlanta Public Schools has chosen to upgrade its current single-tenant system to Infor CloudSuite™ Public Sector. Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The district is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs. With Infor's cloud-based solutions, the district will have the ability to apply automated workflows and role-based security to tighten access to sensitive data, and allow its stakeholders to access data anytime, anywhere quickly and securely with Infor Go®, a native mobile application that provides a centralized access-point for Infor and proprietary apps with single sign-on (SSO).

"The journey to transform our enterprise resource planning (ERP) system has taken us a few years up to this point. We look forward to our continued partnership with both Infor and RPI Consultants Inc. to move our Global HR and S3 ERP systems to the new multi-tenant cloud platform," said Olufemi Aina, executive director of information technology at Atlanta Public Schools. "During the upgrade process, we will be removing customizations that have been in place for years, therefore making it easier to test and deploy future upgrades."

Infor CloudSuite Public Sector is a complete suite of applications made for all levels of government, including state, county, municipal, education, public safety, transit, and utilities. The purpose-built software includes solutions for budgeting, finance, procurement, public safety, asset management, human resources, payroll, governance risk and compliance, and community development and regulations. With Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, Atlanta Public Schools will help ensure that critical business functions continue to run smoothly and securely, while expanding cloud-based learning and performance management to deliver better and safer student and teacher experiences.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for school districts including shifting how teachers engage with students as well as budget uncertainties due to reduced tax rolls. As a result, many districts are accelerating their business and technology transformation efforts to better respond to the challenges of today's changing world," said Steve Potvin, Infor vice president. "With Infor, organizations can realize instant cost benefits, take advantage of the convenience of an always-connected system and remain at ease with more reliability."

About Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 51,000 students across 87 schools and five programs. The District is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 64 traditional schools, 19 charter schools, six partner schools, two alternative schools and five alternative programs. To learn more about Atlanta Public Schools, follow us on social media – Twitter (@apsupdate), Facebook (Atlanta Public Schools), and Instagram (apsupdate) – or visit us online at www.atlantapublicschools.us.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

