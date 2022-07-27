ATLANTA QUILT FESTIVAL TO FEATURE JOHN LEWIS QUILT EXHIBIT

Atlanta Quilt Festival to feature Congressman John Lewis Quilt Exhibit Tweet this

Quilt Artist Lola Jenkins is the featured Master Quilter for this year's festival. She will lead two master classes in portrait quilts August 19th and August 20th. Both classes are sold out, but Ms. Jenkins will present a trunk show and lecture August 20th at 4 p.m.

Additional exhibits are the Lives Taken, Lives Remembered exhibit and the annual AQF juried exhibit. The Lives Taken, Lives Remembered exhibit is a collection of 8 quilts that capture the essence of documented lynchings that took place in Fulton County. The AQF features quilts of all types and techniques. Quilters compete for Ribbons and prize money in 4 categories: Best Traditional quilt, Best Art Quilt, Best Modern Quilt and Best African American Heritage Quilt. Over 100 quilts celebrating the African American heritage will be displayed.

Acres of Ancestry, South Fulton Institute & Southern Poverty Law Center are partners for this year's festival. Other activities include classes, workshops, trunk shows, lectures and vendors during the month of August. This year we are particularly proud to offer a Youth Introduction to Quilting class to further our mission of preserving the art of quilting for future generations.

The Opening Reception is Sunday, August 7th from noon – 4 p.m. In addition to viewing the exhibits, attendees can shop vendors, attend the Ribbon Ceremony at 2 p.m., and enjoy refreshments. The Opening Reception is free and open to the public.

SOURCE Atlanta Quilt Festival