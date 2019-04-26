Atlanta Rhythm Section: 'The Polydor Years' 8CD Collection To Be Released May 31 By Polydor/UMe

The Polydor Years features the albums Third Annual Pipe Dream (plus five bonus tracks); Dog Days (plus one bonus track); Red Tape (plus two bonus tracks); A Rock and Roll Alternative (plus four bonus tracks); Champagne Jam (plus five bonus tracks); Underdog (plus four bonus tracks); Are You Ready? ; and The Boys from Doraville (plus one bonus track). The CDs are housed in a clamshell box with an extensive booklet featuring new liner notes and detailed album annotations.

Pre-order Atlanta Rhythm Section: The Polydor Years: https://ARS.lnk.to/ThePolydorYears

Formed in 1970 by former members of the Candymen and the Classics IV, Atlanta Rhythm Section (ARS) became the session band for Studio One recording studio in Doraville, Georgia, near Atlanta. While also playing on other artists' recordings, ARS recorded its first two albums for Decca: 1972's Atlanta Rhythm Section and 1973's Back Up Against the Wall.

ARS' first album with Polydor, Third Annual Pipe Dream, was released in 1974. It climbed to number 74 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and gave the group its first hit, "Doraville," which reached Billboard's Top 40. "Angel" was also released as a single and reached No. 79. Dog Days was released in 1975, followed by Red Tape in April 1976. Its single, "Free Spirit," peaked at No. 85.

Released in December 1976, A Rock and Roll Alternative peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, fueled by the hit single "So Into You," which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Two other singles from the album, "Georgia Rhythm" and "Neon Nites," charted at No. 68 and No. 42, respectively.

Atlanta Rhythm Section's success and fame were steadily building. Released in January 1978, the Champagne Jam album hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum. The album's top single, "Imaginary Lover," peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its title track and "I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight" charted at No. 43 and No. 14, respectively. The album's first track, "Large Time," was ARS' tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd following the band's tragic plane crash in October 1977.

Atlanta Rhythm Section and Lynyrd Skynyrd had been tagged as successors to the Allman Brothers Band, carrying the Southern Rock mantle. With broader musical influences and hits of a softer pop style, ARS considered the Southern Rock label a mixed blessing. They opened U.S. concerts for The Rolling Stones and The Who, and in June 1978, they performed at the U.K.'s Knebworth Festival, sharing the bill with Genesis, Jefferson Starship, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and other top acts. That September, ARS staged their own "Champagne Jam" festival in Atlanta, which also featured Santana, the Doobie Brothers, and Eddie Money, among others.

Released in June 1979, Underdog reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200 and was quickly certified Gold by the RIAA. The album had two Top 20 Billboard singles: "Do It or Die" (No. 19) and "Spooky" (No. 17), a re-recording of the Classics IV's No. 3 hit from 1968. ARS recorded a live performance at Studio One for their double LP, Are You Ready?, released in October 1979. The album features performances of the band's top hits and other popular tracks, including the fan favorite "Another Man's Woman." Atlanta Rhythm Section's final album with Polydor, The Boys From Doraville, was released in August 1980. In the years since, ARS has released six more albums and they continue to perform live.

Atlanta Rhythm Section: The Polydor Years [8CD box set]

Third Annual Pipe Dream

1. Doraville

2. Jesus Hearted People

3. Close the Door

4. Blues in Maude's Flat

5. Join the Race

6. Angel (What in The World's Come Over Us)

7. Get Your Head Out of Your Heart

8. The War Is Over

9. Help Yourself

10. Who You Gonna Run To

Bonus Tracks

11. Angel (What in The World's Come Over Us) – Mono Edit

12. Angel (What in The World's Come Over Us) – Single Edit

13. Doraville – Mono Edit

14. Doraville – Single Edit

15. Get Your Head Out of Your Heart – Mono Edit

Dog Days

1. Crazy

2. Boogie Smoogie

3. Cuban Crisis

4. It Just Ain't Your Moon

5. Dog Days

6. Bless My Soul (Instrumental)

7. Silent Treatment

8. All Night Rain

Bonus Track

9. Crazy – Mono Edit

Red Tape

1. Jukin

2. Mixed Emotions

3. Shanghied

4. Police! Police!

5. Beautiful Dreamer

6. Oh, What A Feeling

7. Free Spirit

8. Another Man's Woman

Bonus Tracks

9. Free Spirit – Mono Edit

10. Jukin – Mono Edit

A Rock and Roll Alternative

1. Sky High

2. Hitch-Hikers' Hero

3. Don't Miss the Message

4. Georgia Rhythm

5. So Into You

6. Outside Woman Blues

7. Everybody Gotta Go

8. Neon Nites

Bonus Tracks

9. So Into You – Mono Edit

10. So Into You – Single Edit

11. Neon Nites – Mono Edit

12. Neon Nites – Single Edit

Champagne Jam

1. Large Time

2. I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight

3. Normal Love

4. Champagne Jam

5. Imaginary Lover

6. The Ballad of Lois Malone

7. The Great Escape

8. Evileen

Bonus Tracks

9. Champagne Jam – Mono Edit

10. Imaginary Lover – Mono Edit

11. Imaginary Lover – Single Edit

12. I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight – Mono Edit

13. I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight – Single Edit

Underdog

1. Do It or Die

2. Born Ready

3. I Hate the Blues / Let's Go Get Stoned

4. Indigo Passion

5. While Time Is Left

6. It's Only Music

7. Spooky

8. My Song

Bonus Tracks

9. Indigo Passion – Single Edit

10. Large Time – Single Edit

11. Back Up Against the Wall – Single Edit

12. Spooky – Single Edit

Are You Ready?

1. Sky High

2. Champagne Jam

3. I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight

4. Large Time

5. Back Up Against the Wall

6. Angel (What in The World's Come Over Us)

7. Conversation

8. Imaginary Lover

9. Doraville

10. Another Man's Woman

11. Georgia Rhythm

12. So Into You

13. Long Tall Sally

The Boys from Doraville

1. Cocaine Charlie

2. Next Year's Rock & Roll

3. I Ain't Much

4. Putting My Faith in Love

5. Rough at The Edges

6. Silver Eagle

7. Pedestal

8. Try My Love

9. Strictly R & R

Bonus Track

10. I Ain't Much – Single Edit

