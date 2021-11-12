ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sizzling new video and single, "Flex" from Atlanta singer and songwriter Señoj, shows that she is a true triple threat. In the clip, she slays the choreographed dance moves as the track reverberates with urban/pop beats within the confines of a theatre, the backdrop for the video. She is surrounded by two dancers but is entranced by a love interest. Although she is seduced by his presence and finds him provocative and captivating, Señoj is in control.

Atlanta Singer and Songwriter Señoj Breaks the Mold with Her Sizzling New Video and Single "Flex" Señoj, a rising star, is a classically trained pianist and vocalist. She plays guitar and SoundCloud's Repost blog stated, "With a sound akin to Ariana Grande, Señoj is a new pop diva bound to make her mark."

The track was produced by multi-platinum, Golden Globe, and two-time GRAMMY award-winning producer Slikk, who has worked with Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Lil' Wayne, and Tamala Mann.

"When Slikk first played 'Flex' for me, I knew I wanted to jump on it," says Señoj. "I'm a writer, so it's always important that my music is true to self, so we collaborated on writing the track. 'Flex' is such a strong song that I wanted to make sure the video matched up. I wanted to do something different and knew it would be the first video with a dance routine, and it came out amazing."

"After personally working with Señoj in the studio, I couldn't help but see the star quality that she has," said Slikk. "From her precise musical instincts to her strong vocals and drive, I can definitely see her climbing the charts soon!" Slikk and Señoj also co-produced the single "Cry" that will be released on her new EP this spring.

Señoj teamed up with Atlanta-based HOCA Studio again, an EMMY Award® winning independent entertainment company specializing in film, video, and television production, to shoot the video. HOCA produced the video for her previous track, "Lost."

"Señoj is stepping into a new level with 'Flex.' She is a star," said Thang Ho, director and producer at HOCA Studio. "Her ambition grows with each new project. We shot this project at Atlanta's landmark l Plaza Theatre. Combining the adventurous concept built by director Annamaria Schreiber, beautiful lighting from Vishvesh Bakshi, and the classically intimate environment of this location,"Señoj truly shines."

Already receiving major press from SoundCloud's Repost, Hype Magazine, Da Culture Report, Guitar Girl Magazine, and the G-Spot Podcast, Señoj made a debut presentation at the iHeart Media's Radio Programmers' event earlier this year.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing gradually, in addition to virtual performances, Señoj is planning tour dates with colleges and other venues around the country. "I know COVID isn't over, but I'm so happy that there are safe ways to travel and go on tour! I'm doing shows in Atlanta and will back on the road again, and it feels good."

In additional to touring, Señoj will be appearing at the Black College Expo Events in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta this spring.

Flex Video Link

Follow Señoj on Social Media

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Media Contact:

Taryn Brown

214-210-4400

[email protected]

SOURCE Señoj