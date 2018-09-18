Atlanta Small Business Network: Bright Futures Atlanta hosts Night of Impact Sept. 27

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Small Business Network (ASBN) is pleased to be the media sponsor for Night of Impact, a fund-raiser for Bright Futures Atlanta (BFA) on Sept. 27 at 6:30 pm at The Fairmont in west Atlanta

This year's event is themed Real Life Direction, which ties into the organization's mission to provide support beyond the classroom for Bright Futures students as they graduate from the school and enter into adulthood.

BFA is a nonprofit organization that offers programs year-round and serves students in sixth through 12th grade. This same group of students attends the afterschool program and summer camp.

Located in west Atlanta, the organization focuses on providing educational, social and spiritual opportunities for the underserved youth of the city.

Executive Director Philip Ross emphasized how the event is important not to only introduce people to the organization's mission, but to also kick off the giving season.

"This event is crucial to exposing people to the work of Bright Futures Atlanta and its year-round approach," he said.

BFA was founded in 2002 with a vision to impact the underserved community of West Atlanta through a positive and sustainable support system, providing the means and motivation for youth to succeed in becoming self-sufficient, contributing adults.

For the past 18 years, Philip and Gail Ross have lived in the community and built deep relationships with youth and their families in West Atlanta, which includes Bankhead, Vine City, the Bluff and surrounding areas. They have developed a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the youth and have developed highly effective programming to help them overcome the barriers they face to achieve a successful life filled with meaning and purpose.

Tickets are $200 per person or $1,900 for a table of ten.

Information: http://brightfuturesatl.org/noi2018/

SOURCE Atlanta Small Business Network

