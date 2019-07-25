Atlanta Startup Unveils Cutest Car Showcasing Pink Gloves Benefiting Susan G. Komen

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based woman owned startup HALTZGLOVES has signed a contract to manufacture Pink Glove benefiting Susan G. Komen. The cutest pink car will be unveiled at the corporate office for HALTZGLOVES showcasing the pink gloves.

Press event: Friday, July 26, 2019 11:00am-1pm

100 Hartsfield Center Pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30354

On the Lawn

HALTZGLOVES Pink Car Pink Gloves Benefiting Susan G. Komen. The beautiful pink glove will be available in a half glove and full glove versions. Sizes range from children sizes- itsy bitsy- to adult sizes Small, Large, Xlarge, 2XLarge, 3XLarge

HALTZGLOVES CEO Deidre Goodwin has chosen "Bringing a HALTZ to Breast Cancer" as the Campaign Slogan for HALTZGLOVES..

Goodwin's own personal story has led to this amazing moment. "My mom's best friend passed away from breast cancer. My parents stepped in to assist with the care of her children. It is hard to believe that 20 years later we are still talking about breast cancer. Millions have been affected by breast cancer and I want to change that. I am so honored to know that HALTZGLOVES can have a part in finding a cure," she stated.

Buyers can pre-order through August 10th. The product will be ready to ship in September, just in time for October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. HALTZGLOVES is donating $5.00 for each pair sold directly to Susan G. Komen.

"HALTZGLOVES is creating a beautiful pink high-quality glove that is visible at night," she continued, "So we can keep the world safe and 'bring a HALTZ to breast cancer.' Last year millions around the world participated in walks and runs to support awareness and research to cure breast cancer, so all of them should be wearing the pink HALTZGLOVES," says Goodwin.

HALTZGLOVES was originally created when Goodwin was almost struck by a car while directing traffic. Her original HALTZGLOVES can be seen for 1250 linear feet and are used by various police departments, crossing guards and others opting to safety when directing traffic or crowds.

Join us in "Bringing a HALTZ to Breast Cancer" on our website at HALTZGLOVES.com , Facebook and Instagram. Let's bring an end to breast cancer!

