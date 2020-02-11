Atlanta Students Are Seeing Clearly Following a Partnership with Pearle Vision and OneSight

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear vision can be a game-changer for the student learning process. That's why when a mobile vision clinic set up shop at one Atlanta-area school, students were all smiles.

Students at Atlanta Heights Charter School (AHCS) were thrilled to be included in a 10-city tour in which Pearle Vision and OneSight's mobile EyeCare Center visited their school, providing more than 200 complimentary screenings. During the visit, 90% of AHCS's students received prescription glasses. The students' favorite part included watching their glasses being made on-site!

"Watching children discover the world with a new outlook on life is literally the coolest thing I've ever seen," said Alisha Fisher, AHCS principal. "This experience has changed the trajectory of success for hundreds of our scholars! The year 2020 is the perfect year to see the world with perfect vision."

The mobile vision clinic was made possible through ABSee, and a partnership between Pearle Vision, one of the largest optical retailers in North America, and OneSight, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where access to vision care is no longer a barrier to human achievement and possibility. The organizations are teaming up to provide eye exams and glasses to hundreds of students across the country utilizing a state-of-the-art mobile vision unit.

According to the American Optometric Association, 80% of what a child learns is through sight. Additionally, with one in four school-age children in the U.S. having an undiagnosed vision care problem, helping students reach their full potential without proper eyewear can be challenging for educators.

"We know that getting a pair of glasses can be life-changing for a child with a vision problem," said Alex Wilkes, general manager of Pearle Vision. "We are committed to ensuring that every child has access to quality eye care and corrective eyewear."

"We believe everyone deserves access to clear sight, and by working together, we can help students see and learn to their potential this school year and beyond," said K-T Overbey, OneSight President and Executive Director.

About Atlanta Heights Charter School:

Atlanta Heights Charter School, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free public charter school serving students in kindergarten through eighth-grade in the Atlanta area. For more information, visit atlantaheightscharterschool.org

