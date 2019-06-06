Atlanta Tapped As The First City In United States To Launch Charge's Electric Scooter And Bike Charging, Docking And Service Stations

"Atlanta represents an ideal and timely market for Charge's first city installations, as the local micromobility movement is flourishing with more than 10,000 shared e-scooters permitted on the City's streets. The city of Atlanta recognizes the issues with dockless systems and is starting to crack down on e-scooter companies, having recently issued more than $100K in fines and impound fees, and it is time for the community to have a workable solution that solves these issues and empowers the micromobility industry," commented Andrew Fox, Charge Co-Founder and CEO.

"As the City of Atlanta continues to grow, so has the need for alternative, eco-friendly modes of transportation like e-scooters and e-bikes," said Andrea Boone, council member and vice-chair of the city's Public Safety Committee. "But these innovative transportation solutions, while fantastic for so many reasons, have cluttered our city streets and sidewalks. We would welcome a solution that addresses the safety and aesthetic issues caused by these devices."

"We believe what is happening on the ground in Atlanta creates a perfect storm for Charge to provide the infrastructure to help eliminate the significant challenges associated with the dockless model, that is, e-vehicles piling up when not in use. We intend to work with both the city of Atlanta and e-scooter operators to help ensure a flawless and smooth integration, and ultimately establish the model for other cities nationwide to drive the adoption of our revolutionary micromobility infrastructure solution," continued Fox.

Charge will continue its business development efforts to grow its network of locations in Atlanta as well as throughout North America and Europe. To date, Charge has entered into numerous agreements with leading garage operators and property owners across North America, including some of the largest and fastest-growing parking companies in the United States. In addition to the 250+ planned locations in Atlanta, Charge has secured a growing network of over 2,500 locations ready to install its e-scooter and e-bike docking stations to address the significant shortcomings of the existing dockless micromobility rideshare platforms.

Charge has also developed a proprietary mobile application that will enable consumers to easily locate and use e-scooters and e-bikes through interfacing with its docking stations, and provide users with available real-time locations. The app will also be integrated with partnered rideshare platforms to identify available e-vehicles and their level of charge, providing users with a one-stop-shop for shared mobility services.

Charge's indoor, outdoor and pop-up mobile docking stations are designed to be compatible with most brands of e-scooters and e-bikes. Charge has engaged global engineering firm ARUP, in collaboration with Boyce Technologies, Inc., to design and manufacture the company's proprietary docking stations.

About GetCharged, Inc.

GetCharged, Inc. ("Charge") is a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. The Company's docking stations will be installed in privately-owned parking garages, lots and spaces throughout major markets around the world, providing a convenient, safe and cost-effective space to charge, store and service e-vehicles, while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks. Charge has entered into numerous agreements with garage operators and property owners, securing a network of nearly 2,500 locations to install its docking stations. Charge is also developing a proprietary mobile application that will interface with its docking stations and provide users with available locations as well as real-time e-vehicle availability of partnered rideshare platforms. For more information, please visit charge.us, and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

