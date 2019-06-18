Atlanta Tech Company, Softgiving, Partners With Multi-Platinum Artist, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Jeezy to Provide Technology to At-Risk Youth

ATLANTA, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softgiving™, an Atlanta-based Fin-tech company specializing in innovative fundraising solutions for nonprofits, has been selected by Grammy-nominated music artist Jeezy, for his Street Dreamz Foundation's newest donation solution to provide opportunity and technology to at-risk youth.

"I created the Street Dreamz Foundation to support the community by giving at-risk kids greater access to technology. With Softgiving, everyone can help impact a child's life by simply giving their spare change," said Jeezy, Founder of Street Dreamz. "Our mission is to provide a platform and encourage the next generation of leaders to excel in the world we live in today and technology plays a huge role in that. Every cent helps to provide these kids with access to technology and e-learning tools."

Change by Softgiving™ will enable supporters of the Street Dreamz Foundation to donate fixed amounts of their change every day with minimal effort. All contributions are tax-deductible and customizable by the donor. Softgiving's solution provides an innovative way for Street Dreamz advocates to seamlessly integrate giving back into their lives, regardless of income level.

"Nonprofits of all sizes recognize the need to provide innovative giving solutions to the next generation of donors," said Matt Pfaltzgraf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Softgiving. "We are thrilled to partner with Jeezy, a fellow Atlanta native, and the Street Dreamz Foundation to impact communities through Change."

About Softgiving

Softgiving, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, enhances the relationship between nonprofits and their donors by integrating by revolutionizing the way people give. Enabling donors to give one-time gifts and Change by Softgiving™ are the two primary products enabling nonprofits to expand their donor base while increasing retention and engagement. www.softgiving.com

Contact: Chip Harden

VP of Business Development

chip@softgiving.com | 470.442.5954

