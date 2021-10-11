Atlanta Teen Singing Sensation Angelica Hale Releases a New Single

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta, teenage singing sensation Angelica Hale releases a new single, "Set a Place at Your Table," written by the Canadian Country Music recording artist Jake Leiske Willis and Kenny Munshaw.

Hale made her nationally televised singing debut at 9, becoming the youngest runner-up in the history of America's Got Talent. Since then, she has used her voice to support national and international charitable organizations, including the National Kidney Foundation, which she serves as its first "kid ambassador," and the Sepsis Alliance. She has sung for Michelle Obama, George W. Bush, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Super Bowl LIII team owners and frequently performs anthems and half-time shows at other major sporting events.

Willis, founder of the award-winning Canadian country music band Farmer's Daughter, says the inspiration for "Set a Place at Your Table" was drawn from true life. After learning that many of the kids in her community were going to school hungry, Willis decided to take action. She created a vocal project for her students to record and sell, with the proceeds helping kids right in their own community. "Set A Place at Your Table became the anthem," says Willis.

The single is produced in collaboration with Willis, multi platinum-winning music producer David Kalmusky of Nashville, TN and Lily Saborit, founding partner of Atlanta's Savor Entertainment. It was first recorded in 2007 featuring Justin Bieber. "When Lily approached me to re-record it with Angelica, I was thrilled," Willis says. She and Kalmusky have over a two-decade-long friendship and have toured extensively together with Farmer's Daughter. Kalmusky is the co-founder of Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville and is known for flawlessly navigating among many genres.

"I am grateful to be part of this collaboration," Hale says. "We want to encourage compassion and empathy for one another, Set a Place at Your Table should be an anthem, says Hale "I'm excited to be sharing this message of hope."

