Atlantans Come Together for the Second Annual Spark 5K - A Corporate Challenge to Improve Lives

Race Raises Funds to Improve the Lives of People with Disabilities and Improve Child Literacy

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spark 5K, presented by Roark, is returning to Piedmont Park on Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET for the second annual event that brings Atlantans together to make a difference in our community. As participants lace up their running shoes and hit the pavement, they will also be supporting two incredible foundations - The Kyle Pease Foundation and Malcolm Mitchell's Share the Magic Foundation.

Spark 5K logo

New this year, the Spark 5K will also include a corporate challenge component, calling on Atlanta-based companies to showcase their organization's and team members' shared commitment by signing up their team at Spark5K.com. There will also be individual and corporate awards for those with the most spirit, creativity, and more.

"Roark's mission - helping people and companies reach their potential - is also at the heart of how we approach our social impact initiatives. We love partnering with these incredible organizations and seeing the spirit of Atlanta come together for a fun and meaningful night," said Allison Hill, Head of Diversity & Social Responsibility at Roark.

The Kyle Pease Foundation maintains a vision of creating opportunities of inclusion for everyone, including in-chair athletes, with the ultimate goal being to improve the lives of people with disabilities. Share the Magic Foundation's mission is to transform children's lives through literacy, aiming to bring joy and positive change to those facing challenges.

"After a successful campaign in our inaugural year, we could not be more excited to partner with Roark for the second annual Spark 5K," said Kyle Pease, Founder and Chief Inspirational Officer of The Kyle Pease Foundation. "The Kyle Pease Foundation was founded in 2011 with the goal of using sports as a way of providing inclusive opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and Spark 5k is an amazing opportunity for our athletes to be a part of the competition."

Both Kyle Pease and Malcolm Mitchell, as well as other local athletes, will be joined by representatives from various corporations around the city, with all registered participants receiving giveaways. Included swag features a Spark 5K branded race tee and tote, as well as being treated to Jim 'n Nick's, Baskin-Robbins, and refreshing Coca-Cola products upon completion of the race. Also, the first 20 teams to sign up will receive an autographed copy of Malcolm Mitchell's book, Hey Georgia.

"Partnering with Roark for the second annual Spark 5K is a moment we embrace wholeheartedly," expressed Malcolm Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Share the Magic Foundation. "Just like Roark believes each person should reach their potential, this foundation was established with a vision to foster a love for reading and learning, and empowering young minds to dream big and achieve their goals."

The Spark 5K exemplifies the power of collective action, with each step symbolizing a shared commitment to making a difference. Together, participants, these two incredible foundations, and the Atlanta community create a ripple effect of compassion, turning a simple run into a powerful force for good in the community. Join the cause by registering at Spark5K.com and we'll see you at 6:30 p.m. on May 9.

About Roark:

Roark focuses on investing in the consumer and business services sectors, with a specialization in franchised and multi-location businesses. Roark brands generate approximately $77 billion in annual system revenues from 70,500 locations in 50 states and 90 countries. Please visit www.roarkcapital.com to learn more.

About The Kyle Pease Foundation:

The Kyle Pease Foundation was founded in 2011 by brothers Brent & Kyle Pease upon completion of their first triathlon in April of that year. Kyle wanted to share the experience of inclusion with others, so the idea of KPF was born. After a few months of work, the group received their IRS determination as a 501(c)3 not for profit organization, and off they went. In March of 2012 they supported their first athlete and the brothers, and the organization has continued to grow since then.

About Share the Magic Foundation:

Author and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell considers a love of reading to be his greatest achievement. In 2016, he founded Share the Magic Foundation with a sole purpose: to transform children's lives through literacy. The Foundation's mission is to inspire young people to read by bringing book ownership and innovative programming to students in Title I schools and under-resourced communities. Whether a student is a striving reader or learns differently, Read with Malcolm literacy programs provide both inspiration and motivation, and carry the message that reading is the key to achieving one's goals.

SOURCE Roark