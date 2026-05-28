Atlanta's 19th Street Dental Marks Approaching 20th Anniversary with Summer Whitening Promotion as City Hosts International Soccer Spotlight

19th Street Dental in Atlanta's Atlantic Station is approaching its 20th anniversary this

October. The practice has announced a summer whitening promotion as Atlanta hosts

international soccer matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 19th Street Dental, the comprehensive dental practice founded by Dr. Trushar Patel and approaching its 20th anniversary in Atlantic Station this October, has announced a summer whitening promotion timed to Atlanta's hosting of international soccer matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The promotion offers $50 off Opalescence take-home whitening and $150 off in-office GLO whitening treatments, available now through the end of the summer tournament season.

19th Street Dental

The promotion coincides with Atlanta's role as one of the North American host cities for international soccer matches this summer, with games scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout June and July. 19th Street Dental, located at 232 19th Street NW, Suite 7200 in Atlantic Station, is steps from the stadium and sits in the heart of one of Atlanta's most active summer neighborhoods.

As an Official Associate Partner of both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC, 19th Street Dental has long been part of Atlanta's sports community. The Atlantic Station practice offers a comprehensive range of services including dental implants, All-on-X full mouth reconstruction, Solea laser dentistry, CEREC same-day crowns, cosmetic veneers, Invisalign, sleep apnea treatment, TMJ therapy, and emergency dentistry. Patient payment plans are available through CareCredit, Cherry, and Sunbit. Associate dentists Dr. Tammy Zeineddin and Dr. Romi Park join Dr. Patel on the clinical team.

The promotion arrives ahead of the practice's milestone 20th anniversary on October 11, 2026, marking nearly two decades of service to the Atlantic Station and Midtown Atlanta community. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance to accommodate Atlanta's busier summer calendar.

The practice's approach to patient care is perhaps best illustrated by Steven, a patient who traveled from New York City specifically to entrust 19th Street Dental with his smile transformation. For years, Steven had been self-conscious about his smile — protecting it in photographs, living with questions about what could be done, and putting off a decision he had considered for a long time. It was his daughter's confidence in Dr. Patel and the 19th Street Dental team that finally brought him through the door.

Steven had a personal milestone on the horizon and wanted to feel like himself by the time it arrived. Dr. Patel and his team delivered. Today, Steven smiles constantly, receives regular compliments, and his family — including his wife, who jokingly worried he'd end up with a brighter smile than hers — couldn't be more proud of the result. A video testimonial featuring Steven's story is available upon media request.

"The international soccer tournament is one of those rare moments that brings global attention to our city," said Dr. Patel. "Atlanta is on the world stage, and we are incredibly proud to be part of this community. As we approach our 20th year in Atlantic Station, this promotion is our way of celebrating the city that has supported our practice from the beginning. And stories like Steven's remind us why we do this work every day — it's not just about teeth. It's about someone walking into the most important moments of their life with complete confidence. A summer like this one, when the whole world is watching Atlanta, feels like a meaningful moment to celebrate that."

More About 19th Street Dental

19th Street Dental is a comprehensive dental practice located in Atlanta's Atlantic Station, founded by Dr. Trushar Patel, DMD, a graduate of Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine. For nearly 20 years, the practice has served the Midtown Atlanta community with services including dental implants, All-on-X full mouth reconstruction, Solea laser dentistry, CEREC same-day crowns, cosmetic veneers, Invisalign, sleep apnea treatment, TMJ therapy, and emergency dentistry. The practice offers patient payment plans through CareCredit, Cherry, and Sunbit. 19th Street Dental is an Official Associate Partner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. Associate dentists Dr. Tammy Zeineddin and Dr. Romi Park complete the clinical team. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit 19thstreetdental.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Trushar Patel

19th Street Dental

232 19th Street NW, Suite 7200

Atlanta, GA 30363

(404) 567-8900

19thstreetdental.com

SOURCE 19th Street Dental