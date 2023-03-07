Atlanta's Culture Wireless Group Becomes Atlanta BeltLine's First Internet Service Provider

Culture Wireless Group, a Black-owned and locally operated Internet Service Provider (ISP), will market and install high-speed internet along the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Wireless Group is the first internet service provider that has contracted with the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., to market and install high-speed fiber internet access along the multi-use trail.

The partnership means more people can have access to affordable, high-speed internet along the BeltLine, a key factor in bridging the digital divide. Culture Wireless will serve businesses, residents and anyone within a certain distance of the BeltLine.

"In addition to building trails, the Atlanta BeltLine is building out a technology infrastructure that will help bridge the digital divide for all Atlantans, particularly those who live and work along the BeltLine," says Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of the Atlanta BeltLine. "These investments are being made to ensure the most vulnerable populations along the BeltLine corridor have access to technology so they can further tap into the BeltLine economy and economic opportunities in general."

The inaugural partnership with Culture Wireless, the first of its kind for the BeltLine, will expand accessibility to affordable high-speed internet for people who live and work along the BeltLine.

As background, the fiber infrastructure project started in 2018 when the BeltLine entered into an agreement with eX² Technology to design, build, maintain and market conduit and dark fiber along the BeltLine to propel access to broadband and smart city technology. To date, eX² Technology has built a fiber architecture that includes 15.8 miles of multi-duct, carrier-class 288-count fiber optic cable along the BeltLine and is marketing excess fiber to support the growth and development of internet connectivity and new trail services. Culture Wireless is the first internet service provider to acquire fiber along the BeltLine and will offer broadband services to the public.

Culture Wireless Group aims to empower communities with high-quality and affordable internet service. Keeping with its mission, Culture Wireless' first customers are in the historic Vine City area, known for its blend of residential houses and oldest historically black colleges.

"We're committed to providing the highest quality of service and customer support, and we're dedicated to helping bridge the digital divide," says Al Adjahoe, Chief Executive Officer of Culture Wireless Group. "We would like to extend a thank you to our partners at the Atlanta BeltLine and eX² Technology for providing us with this great opportunity. Our team of experienced professionals is passionate about making a positive impact in our communities and providing access to the tools and resources needed to succeed in the digital age."

About Culture Wireless Group

Culture Wireless Group (CWG) is an Internet Service Provider focused on providing internet to communities that need it most. Our mission is to empower communities with their own network infrastructure to provide internet access to their community on their terms.

