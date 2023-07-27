Atlanta's Ecoslay Partners With Local Urban Farm For Haircare Products

'Farm to Pouch' Mission Supports Agricultural Community

ATLANTA, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based haircare company, Ecoslay has partnered with local urban farm, Truly Living Well Center For Natural Urban Agriculture to harvest ingredients for their popular plant-based hair care products. Through this partnership, Ecoslay and Truly Living Well have planted okra, chamomile, marshmallow, and amaranth. On top of that, the two will soon plant flax, slippery elm, ginger and horsetail. Already harvested ingredients like okra and amaranth can already be found in best-selling products like the Banana Cream, Jello Shot and the Sangria hair refresher.

"At Ecoslay, we believe in the power of community. With this partnership, we can ensure our hair products include fresh ingredients that are good for you, while also protecting the environment," said Adria Marshall, Founder & CEO of Ecoslay. "We all win if we work together. Truly Living Well is doing wonderful things for our city by providing fresh produce for people and agricultural education for our youth."

Ecoslay was created in Adria's kitchen back in 2015 when she couldn't find the right products for her natural curly hair. Adria spent countless hours mixing up concoctions to create what is known today as some of her best-selling products. Ecoslay believes in using only high-quality, natural, plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging such as recyclable pouches and glass jars.  Through this partnership, Ecoslay will be able to actively support the Truly Living Well farm which is located near Morehouse College.

"Truly Living Well and Ecoslay share a similar vision of caring for our community, and protecting our planet," Marshall said. "Together we look forward to planting a more sustainable and green future for our local community, and our customers."

For more information visit, www.ecoslay.com and https://www.trulylivingwell.com/.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY: The Ecoslay team will be planting seeds and harvesting throughout the year at the Truly Living Well farm and will be available for photo opps and interviews. Please contact Ecoslay at [email protected] for media inquiries. 

About Ecoslay: Founded by Adria Marshall in 2015, the hair line — based on homemade products for her own naturally, curly style — has grown to more than 100 retailers across the globe and has received quite a following from those with curly and wavy hair textures. No matter how much her business grows, one aspect remains the same. Each product is still handmade in her kitchen using carefully chosen and thoroughly-explained ingredients—no labs, no factories, and no warehouses. The result is hair care that's as innovative as it is natural and sustainable. Follow them on Instagram @ecoslay.

