Atlanta's Total Row Expands to North Carolina

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Row, Atlanta's premier rowing-centric fitness boutique, announced today it has sold rights for three new locations to open in Raleigh, North Carolina to a single franchisee. The new rowing boutiques are slated to open starting Q1 2020. The Atlanta-based brand is also on the verge of opening several new locations in the Atlanta metro area.

Total Row, which launched its expansive franchise plan earlier this year, offers entrepreneurs a unique, scalable, and flexible business model designed with a fast profitability track. Total Row's initial investment costs, franchise fees and royalties are significantly lower than similar fitness franchises with an initial threshold of entry of less than $100K. The company's scalable business approach is structured to enable franchisees to launch, grow, and reach profitability thresholds in a shorter time frame.

"We are very excited and proud to have Total Row expand into Raleigh and couldn't be happier with our new North Carolina franchisee," said Elliott Smith, CEO, Total Row. "We have spent years researching, developing, and perfecting a successful business model built on a community-first approach. It is designed to easily overcome barriers-to-entry concerns and targets bottom line growth within a much shorter timeframe."

Listed on the SBA Registry, Total Row's franchising plan offers a reduced cost structure allowing entrepreneurs and prospective franchisees lower initial investment, and reduced ongoing financial operating costs, resulting in the ability to reach earlier positive cash flow.

"As a family-run business, we are there every step of the process to help new franchisees find the success we have experienced in our Atlanta location," said Smith. "This includes implementing and teaching the rowing & fitness training programs, helping structure the back-of-the-house operations, site selecting, and professional marketing support. Total Row franchisees will have access to day-to-day operational support to ensure the success and integrity of all fitness and business practices."

For more information about the Total Row franchising offer, please contact Vicktoria White Healy at 404.247.9328, email franchiseinfo@totalrowfitness.com, or visit www.totalrowfitness.com/franchise.

About Total Row Fitness

Total Row is the premier rowing-centric workout facility in the Southeastern United States. The flagship store in Atlanta's trendy Buckhead area launched in 2016 when husband and wife duo, Elliott and Lauren Smith, began searching for a better way to exercise while avoiding continuous injuries experienced through traditional fitness training. Wanting to contribute to their community, and do something they both loved together, Total Row surfaced and has become the premier rowing-centric gym in the Southeast. Elliott and Lauren are committed to maintaining a welcoming and all-inclusive fitness community environment that is not overpriced, overcrowded, or overhyped.

Media contact:

Perry Athanason/TopFire Media

(917) 319-2126

230288@email4pr.com

SOURCE Total Row Fitness

Related Links

http://totalrowfitness.com/franchise

