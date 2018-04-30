Atlantic AI Labs™ Opens Artificial Intelligence Research Center in Africa

"Our guiding principles are: Innovation, Collaboration, and Excellence," said Joel Amoussou, Founder and Director of Atlantic AI Labs™. Mr. Amoussou has over 23 years of experience in providing consulting services to Fortune 500 companies in the US and Canada and is a member of the US-based Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

AI IN HEALTHCARE

The use of AI in healthcare will help alleviate the shortage of specialist physicians in Africa. For example, cancer incidence and mortality rates in Africa are increasing rapidly. AI can be used to analyze patients' clinical data and automatically deliver personalized care recommendations based on globally accepted evidence-based clinical practice guidelines while leveraging the widespread use of smartphones in Africa.

AI FOR PRECISION AGRICULTURE

Using sensors, cameras, and AI algorithms like Deep Learning will help African farmers increase yields. Examples of applications include early detection of plant diseases and precision irrigation.

AI AND DRONE TECHNOLOGIES

AI and drone technologies represent an effective solution for the delivery of time-sensitive packages like medications and medical supplies to rural and remote areas. They have also proven effective for the real-time detection of poachers in wildlife conservation efforts.

AI EDUCATION AND RESEARCH

Atlantic AI Labs™ will promote mathematics education and offer Residency and Research Fellowship programs in collaboration with African universities. The company will explore novel approaches to human-like concept learning and common-sense reasoning and how they relate to language understanding -- an outstanding challenge in AI.

QUOTES:

Joel Amoussou, Founder and Director, Atlantic AI Labs™: "Our goal is to develop globally competitive AI talent in Africa and create solutions that improve people's lives and health."

Sylvie Dan, Chief Operating officer, Atlantic AI Labs™: "The private sector is best positioned to accelerate the adoption of AI in Africa."

ABOUT ATLANTIC AI LABS™

Headquartered in Cotonou, Benin, Atlantic AI Labs™ is building a center of excellence in AI in Africa. For more information, visit www.atlanticailabs.com.

