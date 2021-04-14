Atlantic Bay Awarded Best Large Mortgage Companies to Work for in 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group® has been recognized as the National Mortgage News #1 Best Large Mortgage Company to Work For in 2021.

This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. This year's list included 50 companies.

At Atlantic Bay, we focus on genuinely caring for our customers and team. We've helped over 140,000 families find the home of their dreams. We're continuously striving to inspire growth and lending peace of mind, all while having fun.

The Atlantic Bay way is one unlike other companies, and you'll hear that from many of the more than 900 employees who work there.

"We just have an amazing team, and it transcends throughout our organization," Brian Holland, CEO of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group said. "I look at our team as my clients; I want to keep them happy and make sure we are giving them opportunities to grow and have a work/life balance."

As their team has continued to expand, their core values remained the cornerstone of the company, nearly 25 years later: We genuinely care. We inspire growth. We have fun.

"No matter where on your career journey you are, when you join Atlantic Bay, you're given the tools to thrive and succeed. If you are on the path to leadership, there's room for that kind of growth," Holland shared.

Holland shared that employees can grow deep roots - some have started as receptionists and are now running departments. That growth option is available to everyone at Atlantic Bay.

Atlantic Bay makes every effort to ensure the happiness of their employees. While many have pivoted this year working remotely, holidays, happy hours, and award ceremonies have been embraced virtually.

"The companies that are a part of this year's ranking have demonstrated exemplary support for their teams during an unprecedented year of upheaval," said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News. "They've been nimble in adapting to circumstances surrounding the pandemic at the same time that origination demand has exploded."

Atlantic Bay focuses on genuinely caring for their customers and their team. Since its start in 1996, the company has helped more than 140,000 families find the homes of their dreams.

"We're continuously striving to inspire growth, all while having fun," Holland said. "We're in the business of lending peace of mind, whenever, wherever, however to our wonderful team, our past, current and future borrowers!"

For more information on Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group or for opportunities, contact Jessica Swink at [email protected].

ABOUT THE AWARD: Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BAY: Founded in 1996, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group® is a privately owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay has been recognized as a Top 100 Mortgage Company in America, Best Mortgage Company, Most Enjoyable Place to Work, and an Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company. Through our AB Cares program, we have donated more than $2 million to charities and participated in events that promote the passions of our customers, employees and neighbors. All loans subject to income verification, credit approval and property appraisal. Not a commitment to lend. Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group L.L.C.® NMLS #72043 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 203 Virginia Beach, VA 23452. www.atlanticbay.com

Related Images

atlantic-bay-mortgage-group.jpg

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Employee Appreciation Week 2019

