Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Celebrates the Continued Growth of the AB Cares Foundation

As one of the few independent mortgage banks to establish a charitable foundation, Atlantic Bay deepens its commitment to community impact and long-term giving.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group is proud to announce the continued expansion of its philanthropic commitment through the AB Cares Foundation, a fully independent nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing its long-standing tradition of giving back. As one of the limited independent mortgage banks to take this step, Atlantic Bay formalized its philanthropic efforts to foster greater impact, accountability, and opportunities for employee-led giving and volunteerism.

For years, AB Cares has been central to Atlantic Bay's culture and values, supporting charitable causes through financial contributions, hands-on service, and community partnerships. In 2025, the company furthered this commitment by establishing the AB Cares Foundation as a recognized 501(c)(3), enabling Atlantic Bay to amplify its efforts on behalf of its employees and the communities it serves. To date, Atlantic Bay has donated over $6 million to various charitable organizations and engaged in initiatives that reflect the passions of its employees, customers, and communities.

The Foundation is primarily funded by Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, while also providing opportunities for employees to contribute directly and benefit from the tax advantages of nonprofit giving. Additionally, the Foundation allows Atlantic Bay to respond effectively to urgent community needs, including disaster relief efforts. In 2025, AB Cares supported hurricane relief initiatives benefiting both local communities and Atlantic Bay employees affected by severe weather.

"AB Cares has always been rooted in our core mission of caring for people," said Brian Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group and Chair of the AB Cares Foundation. "Establishing the Foundation allows us to build on that legacy, expand our impact, and continue showing up for our communities in meaningful ways."

The AB Cares Foundation prioritizes causes that are important to Atlantic Bay employees, including ongoing support for nonprofit organizations like Roc Solid and initiatives addressing food insecurity through partners such as Feeding America and local food banks. Over the past two years, AB Cares has also supported national disaster relief efforts, demonstrating the Foundation's capacity to respond to both local and widespread community needs.

Looking ahead, the Foundation's focus for 2026 will align its charitable efforts with Atlantic Bay's mission of helping individuals and families achieve homeownership. This includes exploring opportunities to support low- to moderate-income and first-time homebuyers, as well as initiatives that promote housing stability and long-term financial well-being.

"Looking forward, we're focused on expanding our impact in ways that reflect both who we are and where we can make the greatest difference," Holland added. "Helping more families build stability through homeownership is a natural extension of our work and our responsibility to the communities we serve."

The AB Cares Foundation is governed by a board of directors comprising representatives from Atlantic Bay employees across the company, underscoring its employee-driven approach to giving. Holland serves as Chair of the Board, with Chrissy Zotzmann Brown as Vice Chair, alongside other board members from various departments within Atlantic Bay.

