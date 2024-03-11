Atlantic Bay Welcomes Reginald Maddox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group is pleased to announce that Reginald Maddox has joined the company. Reginald will be joined by a seasoned team to support the continued growth of his business.

Maddox's notable achievements, significant contacts, and deep understanding of the mortgage process will ensure Atlantic Bay continues its first-in-class level of services for its customers. With the addition of Maddox, Atlantic Bay will strengthen its strategic footprint and advance its goal of being a Top 5 purchase lender in all its markets.

"We are so excited for Reginald and his team to be joining the Atlantic Bay family. Reginald's experience and knowledge of the vast number of mortgage products available to borrowers will significantly contribute to Atlantic Bay's growth within the mortgage ecosystem," said Emily Gardner, Chief Lending Officer at Atlantic Bay.

"My team and I could not be more thrilled to join Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. Atlantic Bay offers a variety of resources that will enhance our team's abilities to serve homeowners in the Mid-Atlantic region. We look forward to the important work we will achieve together," said Reginald Maddox.

A native of Northern Virginia, Maddox has been servicing clients in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. for over 20 years. His commitment to providing a high quality of success is one of the main reasons that Maddox and his team have helped over 10,000 clients and closed over $4 billion in home loans.

Maddox has won multiple awards and recognitions over his illustrious career. In 2022, Maddox was recognized as the #1 Top Producer in Virginia and #8 nationally, by National Mortgage News. Also in 2022, Scotsman Guide recognized Maddox as the #1 Top Originator in Virginia and they also ranked him #2 in the country for VA loans. The Washingtonian also awarded him the Top Producer and Best Mortgage Pro in 2022.

Recognized as a leading mortgage lender, Atlantic Bay has been helping families reach their dreams of homeownership since 1996. In recent years, Atlantic Bay was recognized as the #1 Best Large Mortgage Company to Work For by National Mortgage News and the Top 50 Best Companies to Work For by Mortgage Executive Magazine. Atlantic Bay prides itself on its commitment as an employer to its communities and to the more than 800 people who contribute to growing the company.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Atlantic Bay is a mortgage lender where the genuine care and consultation of our clients is our highest mission. We pledge to provide the finest personal service to our clients who will enjoy the entire mortgage process and become a "client for life." We're a trusted lender and have stayed true to our core values throughout our more than 27 years. We'll continue to hold our relationships, culture, commitment to the community, and credibility as our highest mission. Atlantic Bay is licensed in 17 states and offers a broad range of products and programs to meet the needs of our borrowers and the communities in which they reside.

