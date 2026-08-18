Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast Adds FlexxBoard25 as a High-Performance Alternative to XPS

Versatile Flexxboard25 EPS insulation combines long-term thermal performance and moisture resistance with a unique textured surface engineered to bond directly to concrete

GREENLAND, N.H., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Tremco CPG Inc.'s acquisition of LiteForm LLC, Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast, a premier distributor of Nudura® and Tremco® building products throughout New England, has added FlexxBoard25 construction-grade EPS foam board insulation to its product offering.

FlexxBoard25 provides builders, contractors and developers with a high-performance alternative to traditional extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam board insulation. Manufactured from high-density expanded polystyrene (EPS), FlexxBoard25 delivers R-4.54 per inch (R-9 per for typical 2" board), while providing excellent dimensional stability, compressive strength and resistance to moisture, mold and mildew.

The 2.0-pcf-density rigid foam board is well suited to a wide variety of residential and commercial applications, including under-slab insulation, radiant-heated floors, foundation perimeter insulation, frost-protected shallow foundations, driveways, sidewalks and patios, roofing systems and custom structural-fill applications. Its textured surface also allows FlexxBoard25 to bond with freshly placed concrete, helping to create an integrated thermal barrier while reducing the potential for shifting, frost heaving and cracking.

Long-Term Thermal Performance

One of the significant differences between EPS and XPS insulation is how the materials respond to moisture over extended periods.

In an independent study commissioned by the EPS Industry Alliance, "15-Year In-situ Research Shows EPS Outperforms XPS in R-value Retention," "XPS Insulation Extracted After Field Exposure Confirms High Water Absorption & Diminished R-value" established that EPS and XPS insulation recovered after 15 years of below-grade service, the XPS samples contained 19% moisture and retained only 52% of their original R-value. By comparison, the EPS samples contained 5% moisture and retained 94% of their original R-value.

The research attributes the difference in part to the greater vapor permeance of EPS, which allows absorbed moisture to escape more readily. XPS has lower vapor permeance and consequently can retain absorbed moisture longer, reducing its effective thermal resistance.

FlexxBoard25 combines this EPS technology with additional performance advantages. The product is moisture, mold and mildew resistant; will not rot or deteriorate; contains no toxic materials that off-gas; and provides long-term dimensional stability. FlexxBoard25 is manufactured in standard 4-by-8-foot sheets and is also available in custom sizes for specialized applications.

Preferred New England Pricing

As a premier Tremco distributor, Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast offers FlexxBoard25 to builders and contractors throughout New England at special distributor pricing that is typically 15% to 20% below prices for comparable foam board products at big-box retailers.

Delivery is available throughout the company's New England service area. Customers in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island can achieve additional savings by picking up their orders directly from Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast's distribution center in Greenland, New Hampshire, where no sales tax applies. The savings can be particularly significant on large commercial orders.

Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast is located at 1634 Greenland Road, Greenland, NH. Contractors, builders and other construction professionals can request FlexxBoard25 product information and assistance calculating material requirements for upcoming projects at www.atlanticbuilderssupply.com.

About Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast

Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast provides Nudura® Insulated Concrete Forms and complementary Tremco building products to contractors, builders, architects and developers throughout New England. From its Greenland, New Hampshire distribution center, the company provides product expertise, consultative support and building materials for high-performance residential and commercial construction. www.atlanticbuilderssupply.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION,

CONTACT: Kim Pendarvis, [email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast