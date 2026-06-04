Address Construction Workforce Shortages, Build Faster and More Efficiently with the Nudura® ICF PreCut Program

GREENLAND, N.H., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor shortages continue to impact the construction industry as contractors face tighter schedules, reduced crew availability and increasing pressure to improve jobsite efficiency. Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast is helping builders streamline construction with the advanced Nudura® ICF PreCut Program — a BIM-modeled, factory-precision solution designed to reduce labor demands, minimize waste and improve overall project coordination.

As the premier Nudura distributor in New England, Atlantic Builders Supply works directly with contractors, builders and project teams to help determine project-specific PreCut requirements, coordinate orders and ensure timely product delivery to the jobsite.

Insulated concrete form (ICF) construction has long been recognized as an efficient alternative to traditional wood-frame and steel-stud building methods. Unlike conventional construction systems that require multiple materials, trades and installation steps, insulated concrete forms combine six building functions into a single wall assembly, including structure, insulation, air barrier, vapor retarder, sound attenuation and attachment surfaces for interior and exterior finishes. By consolidating multiple construction steps into a single installation process, ICF construction can help reduce labor requirements, simplify project sequencing and accelerate construction schedules.

ICF construction can also improve jobsite efficiency through reduced material handling and storage requirements. Nudura forms arrive folded and packaged flat in compact bundles that require significantly less staging space than many traditional framing and insulation materials while generating less construction waste. These inherent efficiencies benefit all ICF projects, regardless of whether contractors utilize standard Nudura ICF forms or the Nudura PreCut Program.

The Nudura PreCut Program builds upon these advantages by shifting much of the measuring, layout and cutting process into the manufacturing environment. Using BIM modeling and digitally coordinated layouts, wall lengths, corners and window and door openings are resolved before the material ships, allowing forms to arrive pre-measured, pre-labeled and ready for installation. The result is improved project coordination and a streamlined installation process that reduces field labor while improving schedule predictability.

"In today's construction environment, labor efficiency matters more than ever," says Joe Harnois, president of Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast. "ICF construction already helps contractors streamline the building process by combining multiple construction functions into a single wall system. The PreCut Program takes that efficiency a step further by improving planning, reducing field modifications and helping crews spend less time measuring and cutting materials on the jobsite."

The program delivers several major advantages for residential and commercial ICF projects, including:

Reduced on-site labor requirements

Faster installation and more predictable scheduling

Less EPS waste and cleaner jobsites

Reduced staging and material handling requirements

Improved coordination between concrete, framing, window and MEP trades

Enhanced schedule predictability through pre-planned wall layouts

Greater dimensional consistency through BIM-based precision manufacturing

For constrained urban jobsites and projects with limited staging areas, the reduction in field cutting, material handling and construction debris can significantly improve workflow, jobsite organization and safety compliance.

Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast works collaboratively with builders, general contractors and installers to review plans, identify PreCut opportunities and help determine the most efficient approach for each project. This consultative approach helps contractors reduce uncertainty before installation begins while maximizing the scheduling and labor-efficiency advantages associated with ICF construction. The company also provides ongoing support throughout construction, including product coordination, scheduling assistance and jobsite troubleshooting, when needed.

As construction firms continue searching for ways to build more efficiently with fewer available workers, Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast positions the Nudura PreCut Program as a practical enhancement to an already highly efficient building system, combining the labor-saving advantages of ICF construction with the added benefits of BIM coordination, reduced waste and improved project predictability. For more information about the Nudura PreCut Program or to discuss a project with Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast, call 603-427-5001 or visit www.AtlanticBuildersSupply.com.

About Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast

Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast is the premier New England distributor of Nudura insulated concrete forms and Tremco construction products, providing contractors, builders and developers with consultative support, product coordination and jobsite-focused solutions for residential and commercial construction projects.

Media Contact: Kim Pendarvis, 4042375087, [email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast