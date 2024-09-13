Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast Enhances Product Line with Silvermine Stone to Boost Efficiency for Builders Tackling Housing Crisis

GREENLAND, N.H., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast announces the addition of Silvermine architectural stone veneer to its product selection. The mortarless system eliminates the need for skilled masons, addressing concerns with the skilled labor shortage and reducing exterior cladding costs typically associated with traditional stone masonry.

The streamlined Silvermine installation process helps builders save time without sacrificing quality, enabling them to meet tight construction schedules and complete homes more quickly -- an important factor in addressing the U.S. housing shortage. According to Joe Harnois, president of Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast, "Skilled labor has become a significant challenge in completing both residential and commercial projects. Construction schedules can be delayed just waiting for a crew of qualified masons to become available for projects where brick or traditional stone has been specified. When you add to that the extra time required to install cladding that requires mortar, plus the mortar drying time, it limits the number of homes you can complete in a year."

Silvermine stone panels install easily with screws to the fastening strips on Nudura ICF forms, or to studs in traditional construction. Because the system is mortarless, there is no need to mix mortar with water, thus a reduction in materials, resources and tools required to install. For builders in colder climates, Harnois notes, "Builders don't have to take the time or go to the added expense of tenting and heating during cold weather, which is something you have to do when installing siding that requires mortar. Silvermine can be installed any time of the year, which keeps the construction process moving. It allows builders to complete more homes in less time."

Silvermine offers a realistic ledge stone appearance in six colors. This mortarless cast stone is the only brand of stone that keeps moisture away from the wall structure using a patented flashing system. Eliminating moisture penetration is key to deterring mold and mitigating decay throughout the building envelope.

The compatibility of Silvermine with ICF walls eliminates the need for extensive prep work, reducing labor time and costs. Its versatile design pairs well with the durability and thermal efficiency of ICF, enhancing both the appearance and performance of the home. Builders benefit from the efficiency and aesthetic appeal of Silvermine, while homeowners enjoy the energy savings and long-term durability of an ICF-built home finished with high-quality architectural stone veneer. Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast is a premier Nudura ICF distributor.

The weather resistance of Silvermine cast stone siding means lower maintenance costs over time for building owners. Silvermine's patented and intuitive installation and flashing system provides attractive, high-performance cladding trusted by professionals. Other systems may provide labor savings, but fall short when it comes to eliminating water penetration. Silvermine is an excellent option for light commercial, residential and landscape applications. It can be used for a full façade or combined with other sidings. Experts are available to consult with builders about ICF and Silvermine to ensure the best possible project results. www.atlanticbuilderssupply.com

