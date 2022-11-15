Atlantic Business Systems Transitions Branding to Novatech, Inc. Along with Enhancing Its Florida Technology Offering with the Full Novatech Managed Office Portfolio

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Business Systems, also known to many in the local market as ABS, has begun its branding transition to Novatech. The initial acquisition/ merger was announced on July 14th, 2022. (Click here to read original acquisition press release)

Expanded Offering

Novatech and ABS Brand Merge

Novatech is excited to continue ABS's legacy of offering the very best in Sharp multifunctional printing solutions, along with a robust Managed IT offering for the Florida business community. In addition, Novatech will now introduce its full portfolio of Managed Office solutions in Florida including expanded business solutions for IT, Print, Cloud, Voice and Cybersecurity.

Novatech's President Dave Moorman Weighs In

"This is an exciting time at Novatech and ABS," said Dave Moorman, Novatech's President and CISO. "By leveraging our combined strength, knowledge, and resources, I am confident we will exceed customer expectations. Our goal is to help each customer reduce overall cost, increase employee productivity, minimize corporate risk, and drive sales."

About Novatech – Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide business technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers and software integrators. Offering a full Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net/

