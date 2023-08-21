Atlantic Cape Community College Announces Ribbon Cutting of Cape May County bizHUB

News provided by

Atlantic Cape Community College

21 Aug, 2023, 10:30 ET

Resource Center Set to Support Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Cape Community College (Atlantic Cape) is proud to announce the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Cape May County bizHub on Wednesday, September 6, at 12:30 PM at the college's Cape May County Campus.  

Atlantic Cape invites the community to attend for light refreshments, remarks from Congressman Jeff Van Drew, and to learn more about the new small business support center developed to address the unique needs of Cape May County residents and others interested in exploring opportunities in a pro-business community offering a great quality of life. 

"The bizHub is a valuable resource for Cape May County community members of all ages," said its Director, Christopher Stenger, "by leveraging our deep understanding of the area's business climate and population – for example, its seasonality and employment limitations – we're able to curate specialized programs and networking opportunities that address these challenges directly and create real opportunities for long-term entrepreneurial success."

Anyone is welcome to use the free and low-cost services offered by Cape May County bizHub, which supports established business owners and people interested in growing their skillset or starting a new business in the community, with special outreach to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses.

Located on Atlantic Cape's Cape May Court House campus, the bizHub's conveniently located office will be available to the public every Monday – Friday from 9 AM5 PM, except for college-recognized holidays. Services and resources provided by the bizHub include:

  • Public and Private Meeting Spaces
  • Open and Private Office Desks
  • Access to Phones, Printers, and WIFI 
  • Research and Media Resources
  • Business Focused Library
  • One-on-One Business Coaching and Consultations

"Atlantic Cape is honored to support Cape May County's business community and entrepreneurs who wish to launch businesses that benefit local residents and visitors," stated Dr. Barbara Gaba, President of Atlantic Cape.

Attendance at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is by RSVP only. To be added to the guest list, please email [email protected] with the names, phone numbers, and email addresses of each member of your group.

About Cape May County bizHub: Cape May County bizHub is a leading business resource working as an active part of a concentrated County-wide effort to educate, develop, support, and attract businesses that contribute to the growth of the Cape May County economy. The CMC bizHub is made possible by Atlantic Cape Community College with the support of a grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and the US Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Program, and startup funding from the Cape May County Board of Commissioners, and Crest Savings Bank. The CMC bizHub is currently funded [in part] through a Grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information, visit www.cmcbizhub.com.

CONTACT:
Chris Stenger, [email protected], (609) 463-4586

SOURCE Atlantic Cape Community College

