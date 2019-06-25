Atlantic City to Host TEAMS '21 Conference & Expo

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group announced today that the TEAMS '21 Conference & Expo will be held in Atlantic City, September 27-30, 2021. The announcement was made today during a press conference organized by Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. TEAMS, the world's largest gathering of sports-event organizers, was last held in Atlantic City in 2016.

"Atlantic City is thrilled to be hosting TEAMS for a second time," said Jim Wood, president and chief executive officer of Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission. "Since hosting TEAMS in 2016, sporting events and sports-related meetings and conventions have become a growing and important source of business for Atlantic City. We look forward to continuing that growth trajectory by hosting TEAMS again in 2021."

Attendees at TEAMS '21, which includes the gatekeepers to the 88 million room nights and $31 billion in direct spending generated by sports-related travel annually, will gather at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Atlantic City Convention Center, which is designed to incorporate and reflect Atlantic City's seaside location, occupies a 31-acre site and offers five exhibit halls, 45 meeting rooms and nearly 500,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space. Earlier this year, the Atlantic City Convention Center was awarded LEED GOLD certification, a designation developed by the U.S. Green Building Council to recognize superior environmental stewardship.

"Atlantic City has been a loyal, multi-year sponsor of the TEAMS Conference & Expo and has also supported the growth of the sports-event industry by sponsoring and hosting the EsportsTravel Summit," said Timothy Schneider, founder of the TEAMS Conference and chairman of the Sports Division of Northstar Travel Group, which organizes both events. "Attendees who return with us for TEAMS '21 will experience Atlantic City's amazing ability to provide meeting and event planners with a unique experience each time they visit Atlantic City."

Whether event organizers are looking to stage a sporting event, tournament or meeting, Atlantic City welcomes groups with nearly 18,000 hotel rooms and an array of meeting facilities of all sizes. Located within a few hours' drive of nearly one-third of the nation's population, Atlantic City has become a favorite location for conventions, trade shows and sporting events. The city's beach and iconic Boardwalk make Atlantic City unique among gaming destinations and serve as a magnet for visitors from all over the world.

For more information, please visit meetac.com and atlanticcitysports.org.

TEAMS '19 will be held November 11-14, 2019, in Anaheim. TEAMS '20 will be held October 19-22, 2020, in Houston. For more information on the TEAMS Conference & Expo, please visit TEAMSconference.com.

About Meet AC

Meet AC, Inc. is a 501(c)(6) organization formed and funded as a public-private partnership by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to create economic development through conventions, sporting events, film production and group tourism. Meet AC focuses on three primary objectives: sales, marketing and services.

For complete Atlantic City tourism and convention information, visit meetac.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Atlantic City Sports Commission

The Atlantic City Sports Commission was officially formed on January 13, 2015, as a 501(c)(3) organization with the support of Meet AC and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to attract sporting events, conventions and competitions to Atlantic City.

For more information, visit atlanticcitysports.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority

The only agency of its kind nationwide, the CRDA has used Atlantic City casino reinvestments as a catalyst for meaningful, positive improvement in the lives of New Jersey residents since 1984. Under the 2011 Tourism District Act, the Authority's mission evolved from statewide projects to becoming the state's key economic development agency for Atlantic City. CRDA's expanded responsibilities now include land use regulation, tourism marketing and clean and safe initiatives. The CRDA also oversees Historic Boardwalk Hall (the leading entertainment venue of its size in the country) and the Atlantic City Convention Center. In total, CRDA has invested nearly $2 billion in more than 400 projects statewide, of which $1.8 billion has been invested in Atlantic City, spurring business investments and expansions, and creating permanent jobs in the process. For more information about CRDA and our projects, visit njcrda.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the travel industry including leisure/retail, corporate/business travel, business and sports, incentives, hospitality, and travel technology.

Northstar is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Travel Weekly China, Travel Weekly Asia, Business Travel News,Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Incentive, SportsTravel, M&C China, M&C Asia, Travel42, Axus Travel App, and Web in Travel. The company produces more than 80 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry with market leading events including The Meetings Show, Business Travel Show, TEAMS Conference & Expo, Global Travel Market Place and Cruiseworld.

In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence, and event producer serving the travel technology industry.



Northstar Travel Group is the leading producer of hotel investment events globally, including ALIS, the largest hotel investment conference in the world and HICAP, Asia Pacific's most important annual investment conference.

Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software, CRM database marketing and predictive analytics business serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, hospitality, and specialty destination travel markets.

Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company has offices in New York, NY; Stowe, VT; Denver, CO; Edwards, CO; Burlington, VT; Los Angeles, CA; Costa Mesa, CA; Lombard, IL; and global offices in Singapore, Beijing, and Shanghai. And soon to be London.

Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital. For more information, visit northstartravelgroup.com.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital, formerly Wasserstein Partners, is a New York based private equity and investment firm. It manages capital on behalf of global institutional and individual investors. EagleTree's private equity funds invest primarily in the media and business services, consumer products, and water and industrial sectors. For more information, visit eagletree.com.

