Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Announces the Grand Opening of their Spinoff Location, Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA

As a spokesperson for Atlantic Coast Aesthetics noted, in addition to providing laser hair removal services, Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA will also offer their patients Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments for those with acne, as well as microdermabrasion services. The new location is located in the same office complex as Atlantic Coast Aesthetics.

The grand opening of their spinoff location is not the only exciting news to come out of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics this week. In addition, they are now offering a Buy One, Get One Free special on all of their laser removal packages. Details about the exciting new BOGO promotion can be found here.

With summer right around the corner, the spokesperson said this is the perfect time to consider getting a laser hair removal. Men and women alike may choose from a number of hair removal treatments during the promotion, including small areas including the upper lip, abdominal line, chin or ears; a medium area that includes the buttock line or bikini line, or a large area of skin including a full Brazilian or bikini area, or the legs below the knees.

"Laser hair removal is by far one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures for all ages, genders and demographics, for one simple reason, it works," the company spokesperson noted, adding that unlike electrolysis, laser hair removal is noninvasive and has a lower incidence of side effects.

About Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA:

Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA is a spinoff location of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics. The new facility specializes in laser hair removal services, as well as IPL for acne and microdermabrasion. For more information, please visit http://laserrejuvenationbycherieataca.com.

Laser Rejuvenation by Cherie at ACA

4360 Northlake Blvd #106-B

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

561-295-1871

SOURCE Atlantic Coast Aesthetics

