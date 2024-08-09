Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Celebrates a Busy Start to 2024 with a Look Back at its Biggest Press Releases

From a Blog and Video about Mommy Makeovers and a Guide about Tummy Tuck Surgery to the Launch of a New Website and More, Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Has Enjoyed a Successful Spring and Summer

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Thomas A. Pane, a double-board certified plastic surgeon and founder of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, is pleased to announce that the start of 2024 has been an exceptionally busy time for his practice.

To celebrate the spring and summer of 2024 – and revisit some of its many successes – Dr. Pane is taking a look back at his practice's biggest press releases.

For example, Dr. Pane released a press release about an "Ask Dr. Pane" blog and video that discussed a specific type of procedure: the free nipple graft.

Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Posts New 'Ask Dr. Pane' Blog and Video about a Mommy Makeover Procedure

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-coast-aesthetics-posts-new-ask-dr-pane-blog-and-video-about-a-mommy-makeover-procedure-302149287.html

The blog and video were in response to a question sent in by one of Dr. Pane's followers on social media that asked "I'm having a mommy makeover; I have large breasts do I need a free nipple graft?"

As Dr. Pane explained, when he performs a breast lift or reduction, the external scars typically form an inverted T shape, circling around the areola, down the breast, and along the base curve.

"However, what's happening internally can vary based on the technique used," he noted, adding that in his practice, he prioritizes preserving the nipple by carrying it on a segment of tissue as it's repositioned.

A press release about the launch of Atlantic Coast Aesthetics' updated website also received a lot of attention from local media:

Dr. Thomas A. Pane, Who Performs Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Launches Newly Updated Website

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-thomas-a-pane-who-performs-plastic-surgery-in-palm-beach-gardens-florida-launches-newly-updated-website-302022145.html

As the newly-updated website noted, people who are looking for a skilled surgeon who performs plastic surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida will find that and more with Dr. Pane and Atlantic Coast Aesthetics. He has extensive training and experience in the field, and is highly qualified as a plastic surgeon.

"Dr. Pane obtained his medical degree from the University of Connecticut (UCONN) medical school," the website noted, adding that he then completed a five-year general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine.

Two other press releases that got a lot of attention from journalists include the following topics and links:

Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Posts New 'Ask Dr. Pane' Blog and Video about Cosmetic Surgery with Existing Medical Issues

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-coast-aesthetics-posts-new-ask-dr-pane-blog-and-video-about-cosmetic-surgery-with-existing-medical-issues-301897350.html

Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Posts New Patient Guide About Tummy Tuck Surgery

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlantic-coast-aesthetics-posts-new-patient-guide-about-tummy-tuck-surgery-301786147.html

Dr. Pane is pleased that his press releases about his practice have been well-received by members of the media, and readers. He and his staff are looking forward to finishing up 2024 the same way they started: with a full schedule of visits and procedures with their valued patients.

About Atlantic Coast Aesthetics:

At Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, they specialize in aesthetic, cosmetic and plastic surgery. Founded by Dr. Thomas A. Pane, MD, they are located in North Palm Beach, South Florida. They offer a wide variety of aesthetic, plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures at their practice, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks and facelift surgery. To learn more, visit http://acplasticsurg.com/ .

SOURCE Atlantic Coast Aesthetics