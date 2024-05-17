Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Posts New 'Ask Dr. Pane' Blog and Video about a Mommy Makeover Procedure

In the Blog and Video, Which are Posted on the Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Website, Dr. Pane Answers an Interesting Question from a Follower about a Specific Part of the Mommy Makeover

As Dr. Pane explained, when he performs a breast lift or reduction, the external scars typically form an inverted T shape, circling around the areola, down the breast, and along the base curve.

"However, what's happening internally can vary based on the technique used," he noted, adding that in his practice, he prioritizes preserving the nipple by carrying it on a segment of tissue as it's repositioned.

"While it's rare for me to encounter cases where the nipple needs to be completely removed as a free nipple graft, it can happen if the breasts are exceptionally large."

When the tissue segment supporting the nipple is extremely large and long, making closure of the breast difficult or impossible to do safely, a free nipple graft may be necessary, Dr. Pane noted, adding that there are drawbacks to this, including the loss of sensation and the inability to breastfeed.

Because of these issues, Dr. Pane said the free nipple graft is less preferable compared to preserving the nipple with the natural tissue.

"Fortunately, in my practice, these instances are uncommon, thanks to the techniques I've learned and refined over time," he said.

"While I've integrated a combination of techniques into my practice, the emphasis on preserving the nipple whenever possible stems from this early training."

Even though Dr. Pane does not need to use a free nipple graft very often, he stressed that it is extremely important to carefully assess each one of his patients, and consider factors like breast size, sensation and overall health.

"Ultimately, our goal is to provide safe, effective procedures with minimal risk and optimal outcomes. We encourage anyone with questions or concerns to reach out, and we'll be happy to address them," he said.

About Atlantic Coast Aesthetics:

At Atlantic Coast Aesthetics, they specialize in aesthetic, cosmetic and plastic surgery. Founded by Dr. Thomas A. Pane, MD, they are located in North Palm Beach, South Florida. They offer a wide variety of aesthetic, plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures at their practice, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks and facelift surgery. To learn more, visit http://acplasticsurg.com/ .

