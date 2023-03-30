Atlantic Coast Aesthetics Posts New Patient Guide About Tummy Tuck Surgery

The Comprehensive Guide Includes Information About How Tummy Tucks are Performed, How to Prepare for the Surgery and More

To read the new guide, which is titled "Best of Ask Dr. Pane! Your Complete Guide to Tummy Tuck Surgery," in its entirety, please visit https://acplasticsurg.com/best-of-ask-dr-pane-your-complete-guide-to-tummy-tuck-surgery/ .

As Dr. Pane noted, over the years he has answered many questions about tummy tuck surgery. To make it easy for people to get answers about this popular procedure, Dr. Pane was inspired to put all of the questions and answers into one comprehensive guide.

As the guide notes, a tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, will correct and tighten moderate to severe loose, lax or sagging excess skin and the underlying musculature in the abdominal area.

In a standard tummy tuck procedure, the area of loose skin is identified and marked, and once the patient is under anesthesia, the cosmetic surgeon will remove the skin along a horizontal incision in the lower abdomen, right below the bikini line.

"The skin above the incision is then pulled down to meet the incision, leaving enough to create a safe margin for secure reattachment. Liposuction is used to remove lingering fat deposits which may compromise the end result," the guide notes, adding that people who want a tummy tuck should begin by meeting with their cosmetic surgeon.

Patients will have a final consultation the day before, or the day of, the procedure.

"It is critical that you follow all preoperative instructions, including restrictions on eating and drinking, and continue to take any medications you may be on," the blog notes.

