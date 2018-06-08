Atlantic Community Bank Opens as South Atlantic Bank

Clients will continue to work with the staff they know and trust and will enjoy a wider array of financial services. South Atlantic Bank now has nine offices along the South Carolina coast and is excited to expand into the Bluffton and Hilton Head markets.

"South Atlantic Bank shares the same corporate values and commitment to the community as Atlantic Community Bank, making this alliance a natural fit. We are pleased to join the South Atlantic team and look forward to the growth opportunities this merger presents," said Bob McKinney, former president of Atlantic Community Bank and newly appointed Regional Executive for South Atlantic.

About South Atlantic Bank

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc., (OTCMarkets: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with $644 million in assets. The company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank is a full service coastal financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The bank operates nine offices in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Hilton Head Island, and Bluffton, South Carolina. South Atlantic Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, its mobile banking app. The bank also offers online banking, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit SouthAtlantic.bank.

