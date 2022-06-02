Atlantic Constructors All-Day Hiring Event

Contractor seeking to fill more than 50 positions

RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Constructors, Inc., (ACI) the region's leading commercial and industrial contractor with offices in Richmond, Hampton Roads, Sterling, Roanoke, And Wilmington, NC, will hold an all-day hiring event on Thursday, June 16th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at ACI's Richmond Headquarters, located at 1401 Battery Brooke Parkway Richmond, VA 23237.

ACI will conduct on-the-spot interviews for more than 50 construction openings; for qualifying positions, the company is offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $250.00 to $5,000.00. Refreshments and giveaways will be provided.

"ACI is known throughout the construction industry for producing extraordinary results, which is a reflection of our extraordinary people," said HR Director, Kimberly Ivey. Anyone seeking an opportunity for professional growth as part of a team of dedicated professionals is encouraged to apply. For a list of some of our current opportunities, please visit acibuilds.com/careers.

Atlantic Constructors, Inc., is a full service industrial and commercial contractor headquartered in Richmond, VA with satellite offices in Roanoke, Sterling, Hampton Roads, and Wilmington NC. Our highly skilled team of more than 1,000 employees serves customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

