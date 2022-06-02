Atlantic Constructors Expands Footprint in Hampton Roads

Newly acquired 40,000 square foot Suffolk facility will employee 75 people

SUFFOLK, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Constructors, Inc., (ACI) the region's leading commercial and industrial contractor with offices in Richmond, Roanoke, Sterling, Hampton Roads, and Wilmington, NC, is expanding its presence in southeastern Virginia and has just finished renovating their new corporate office and fabrication facility, located in the Suffolk Industrial Park at 2000 Amedeo Court.

ACI's newest facility at 2000 Amedeo Ct., Suffolk ACI team setting a rector at the Suffolk Solenis facility.

The facility will ultimately employ 75 people within the first two years, allowing ACI to increase services in the region, including rigging/equipment setting, pipefitting, ironwork, process piping and mechanical contracts. This wider range of offerings provides the growing Hampton Roads division the capability to perform a number of turn-key projects for area clients in industrial and chemical facilities as well as fuel terminals and the various shipyards within the Hampton Roads area. In addition, ACI has recently relocated its Newport News service division to the Hampton Roads facility. With the resources of the company's main facility in Richmond only 75 miles away, ACI is excited to share that the Hampton Roads division is now able to provide a complete range of HVAC, Fire Protection and Electrical services.

"We are very excited to share in ACI Atlantic Constructors' expansion announcement", remarked Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman. "The purchase of this industrial building to establish a larger footprint and expand operations shows their unwavering commitment to this community, our people and our future."

Much of the renovation and set-up of the new space utilizes local companies. According to Colleen Marshall, ACI Industrial Division Manager, "It is important for us to be a partner of the local community and not just another company. Even with preparing our new facility, we utilized local, family-owned and operated companies within the Suffolk area. It is truly a blessing to be a member of the ACI team and work with some of the most highly skilled industrial and mechanical tradespeople anywhere. We are very excited to offer these increased capabilities within our new Suffolk facility."

Atlantic Constructors, Inc., is a full service industrial and commercial contractor headquartered in Richmond, VA with satellite offices in Roanoke, Sterling, Hampton Roads, and Wilmington NC. Our highly skilled team of more than 1,000 employees serves customers throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

Contact: Colleen Marshall, Hampton Roads Industrial Division Manager

Phone: 757-615-9161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Constructors, Inc.