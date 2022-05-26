Atlantic Data Security continues its investment to accelerate market expansion with the appointment of Scott Kasper as Executive Vice President and General Manager

HARTFORD, Conn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Data Security, A leading Security Consulting Firm, today announced the promotion of Scott Kasper to Executive Vice President and General Manager to lead the next stage of growth for the company. Scott most recently served as the General Manager of Atlantic Data Security, where he led the company's market expansion efforts.

Scott Kasper, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Atlantic Data Security

"Having provided cybersecurity services to clients for the past three decades in the Northeast we realize the time has come to expand our reach. To facilitate increased growth, we need to transition from a principal lead organization to one headed by someone who has extensive experience leading larger companies into broader markets," commented Rick Romkey, Atlantic Data Security's founding principal. "We are very pleased to have Scott lead Atlantic on that transition and we look forward to working with him as he applies his technical knowledge, operations, and go-to-market expertise to accelerate our momentum and extend the reach of Atlantic."

Prior to joining Symantec, Scott served as the Vice President for the Eastern US, Canada, South and Latin America at Skyhigh Networks. While at Skyhigh he was part of the Executive Team that led the company from start-up to the leader in the Cloud Security Broker vertical resulting in its acquisition by McAfee. In addition, Scott served as General Manager at GuidePoint Security, Director at CheckPoint Software, Vice President of Security at UUnet Technologies and is active on the boards of several cybersecurity start-ups.

Scott has three decades of experience in growing companies and teams at an accelerated pace. Previously, he served as the head of Cloud Security Sales at Symantec. Steve Tchejeyan, who worked with Scott at Symantec and is currently the CRO at Forescout highlighted, "Symantec made strategic investments in acquiring several companies focused on securing our clients' data in the cloud. Scott was instrumental in unifying our messaging and engaging with leadership at our clients, so they felt comfortable in our mission and our ability to execute."

"I firmly believe that to provide world-class security services and solutions to our clients we need to be open to partnerships," Scott remarks. "Atlantic has a very strong internal security practice to include advisory services, managed services, security staffing, professional services, and architecture. We also have invested in very strong partnerships with vendors, solution providers, and other security professionals. It has been this focused strategy that has allowed us to address the complete cybersecurity needs of our clients and have led to our recent wins in the financial, healthcare and energy sectors."

