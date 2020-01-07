Atlantic Debuts Dardashti Gaming Chairs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce our new Dardashti Gaming Chairs at CES this year. "Our race car inspired gaming chairs are not only best in their class in appearance and ergonomics, they are commercial grade seating," remarked Leo Dardashti, Atlantic president and CEO.

Dardashti Gaming Chair is built for years of use and long gaming sessions. Commercial Grade, Next Gen Dardashti Gaming Chair. Gaming enthusiasts can choose from five accent colors.

Atlantic's award-winning, world-class car seat designer utilized his 25 years of experience to create a line of commercial grade, next-gen ergonomic gaming chairs. Inspired by today's high-end performance vehicles, the goal was to provide the highest design value considering comfort, performance and aesthetics.

The rugged steel frame sits atop a large, nylon, five-star performance base with a commercial class 4 gas lift. The sports car inspired bucket seats are meticulously covered with deluxe PU leather. Unlike entry level gaming chairs with pillows, the integrated a 2" lumbar curve support and an oversized headrest both include advanced foam cushions. The component parts are engineered to comfortably support 350 lbs. The result is a line of commercial grade gaming chairs designed for long gaming sessions that are built to last and backed by a three-year warranty.

Optimum ergonomics result in a superior, comfort-first design. The cold-cured foam cushioned seat, chair back, 2" lumbar and large head rest cradle the occupant, adjusting to body movement. The high density cold-cured foam has air pockets placed throughout the cushion enhancing comfort and performance. Eight-way adjustable (up, down, left, right, front, back, in, out), cushioned arm rests are designed to provide ultimate long-term comfort. With four inches of travel, arm rests can be lowered out of the elbow zone or raised up for perfect support. Gamers can quickly recline up to 155 degrees to relieve stress during long sessions. Designed to accommodate 95% of all gamers, back tension and height are adjustable.

The chair's aesthetics are striking from afar to close up, top to bottom or an all-around 360 view; the geometric patterns, sleek silhouette and lean curves are inviting. The sporty seat and chair back are covered with deluxe PU leather accented with bold colored diamond stitching, matching carbon fiber accent bolsters and rear piping. Gamers will appreciate the beautifully debossed and molded logo graphics and hollow car wheel influenced casters. Offered in five racing inspired accent colors, enthusiasts can choose from bold Neon Green, Cobalt Blue, Racing Yellow or Ruby Red as well as Graphite.

Dardashti Gaming Chairs offer more built-in features than any other chairs in their class. The sophisticated design features redefine the gaming chair category, melding style and durability. Distinct bold graphics enhance the sporty accented colors and design. The suggested retail is $349.99 with Spring, 2020 availability.

For more information visit theatlanticstore.com/gaming-chair or stop by Atlantic at CES booth #21633 in LVCC South Hall 1 to experience this commercial grade gaming chair first hand.

About Atlantic Inc.

For 35 years, Atlantic Inc. has designed and manufactured innovative and award-winning consumer electronics accessories, gaming storage furniture and accessories and home entertainment storage products that can be viewed at the Atlantic Store. Atlantic is the exclusive North American supplier of Snowsound acoustic products. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Atlantic has received numerous patents and awards, including 14 Design & Engineering Showcase Honors from the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovations Committee as well as six Best of NeoCon, one Interior Design, and three HiP awards. For more information about Atlantic and its products, please visit the company's website at www.atlantic-inc.com.

Contact: Ron Lien

Public Relations

Atlantic Inc.

562-903-9550 x257

231969@email4pr.com

SOURCE Atlantic Inc.