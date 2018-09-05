Atlantic Dialysis Management Services Implements Pursuit Vascular's ClearGuard® HD Caps to Prevent Bloodstream Infections

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Caps, the leading antimicrobial device for catheter-based dialysis patients, and Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, a leading dialysis provider in New York, today announced the implementation of ClearGuard HD caps throughout all of the Atlantic Dialysis facilities. ClearGuard HD caps feature a patented design that includes an antimicrobial barrier coating to prevent bloodstream infections (BSIs) in patients receiving hemodialysis via a central venous catheter (CVC).

Despite infection-control protocols and initiatives designed to reduce infections, BSIs remain the leading cause for hospitalizations and the second leading cause of death in hemodialysis patients, with catheters causing 70% of these infections.

"We successfully piloted the ClearGuard HD caps in several of our facilities and are delighted with the results, particularly in light of the seasonal trend of bacterial infections in the summer months," said J. Ganesh Bhat, M.D., Co-Principal, Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, L.L.C. "Use of ClearGuard HD caps aligns well with our goal to protect our patients from the devastating effects of bloodstream infections."

In May, the FDA granted approval of ClearGuard HD caps to include reduction in the incidence of central-line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) in hemodialysis patients with CVCs based on real-world evidence. Major studies with more than 4,000 total hemodialysis patients in 80 centers showed up to a 69% lower rate of bloodstream infection using ClearGuard HD caps vs. commonly used caps.

"Atlantic Dialysis is yet another example of cutting edge providers looking to deliver the best quality of care to their patients," said Doug Killion, President and CEO of Pursuit Vascular. "With over 2.5 million pairs of caps shipped this year, providers like Atlantic Dialysis are rapidly adopting ClearGuard HD caps as the standard of care.

About the ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap

The ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device cleared for sale in the U.S. that kills infection-causing bacteria inside a long-term hemodialysis catheter. The caps are simple to use and clinically shown to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infection. This simple, yet revolutionary single-use device is protected by 7 issued U.S. patents, and several other U.S. patents pending. Foreign patents issued and pending. For more information, visit www.clearguard.com

About Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, L.L.C.

Atlantic Dialysis Management Services, L.L.C. (ADMS) was established to provide new dialysis site development, day to day administration and management of dialysis services and related business development activities. Central to the ADMS approach is the long term control of these clinical services by the nephrologists directly responsible for patient care. Atlantic Dialysis affiliates will provide over 390,000 dialysis treatments in 2018 to an estimated 2,400 patients in New York City and Long Island.

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc. (www.pursuitvascular.com) is developing a family of innovative products designed to protect patients from acquiring life-threatening infections associated with long-term catheter and port use, while reducing the costs of health care.

Connect with us at www.pursuitvascular.com and on Twitter at @ClearGuardHD.

SOURCE Pursuit Vascular, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pursuitvascular.com

