Atlantic Energy Announces Resolution of Legacy New York DPS Inquiry and Commitment to Compliance and Customer Satisfaction

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Energy, a leading provider of retail electricity and natural gas services, today announced the resolution of an inquiry by the New York Department of Public Service (DPS) related to compliance with regulatory changes implemented in April 2021. This resolution follows collaborative discussions with the DPS and a comprehensive analysis of customer data by Atlantic Energy.

Since assuming leadership in Summer 2023, Atlantic Energy's new management team has implemented robust measures to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements and prioritize customer protection.

During discussions with DPS Staff, Atlantic Energy presented detailed evidence highlighting its compliance efforts. The DPS acknowledged these efforts stating that "Atlantic demonstrated a proactive, cooperative, transparent, and responsible approach."

As part of a settlement agreement, Atlantic Energy committed to providing restitution to customers affected by the noncompliance allegations. Of the customers analyzed, only half were determined to be owed restitution, while the other half saved money with Atlantic Energy compared to the respective utility.

"The resolution of this matter underscores our commitment to transparency, compliance, and delivering real value to our customers," said Emily Cipes, General Counsel of Atlantic Energy. "We appreciate the DPS's acknowledgment of our efforts and remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards in all our markets."

Atlantic Energy's management team has steered the company towards offering long-term fixed-rate products, ensuring price stability with a focus on customer satisfaction. "We need to make sure we are coloring within the lines," said Rob Cantrell, CEO of Atlantic Energy. "This settlement allows us to close the chapter on past issues and move forward with a clear focus on developing energy products that benefit our customers, all while maintaining the highest level of regulatory compliance."

About Atlantic: Serving customers since 2012, Atlantic Energy is licensed to provide competitive electricity in eleven states and natural gas in seven states, covering over 50 utilities. Atlantic offers innovative solutions to commercial and residential customers, allowing active energy consumption management through a range of products and services. For more information, please contact Emily Pittman at [email protected] or 346-589-4674 ext. 0015.

