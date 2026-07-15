Atlantic Energy Completes Customer Acquisition from Summer Energy

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Energy Group LLC, a leading retail energy provider, today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of commercial electricity customers from Summer Energy across Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The acquisition further expands Atlantic Energy's presence throughout PJM and reinforces the company's continued growth in competitive energy markets.

The customer portfolio is expected to transition to Atlantic Energy beginning in September under an accelerated switching timeline. Customers can expect a seamless transition with no interruption to their electricity service. Existing contract terms will continue to be honored throughout the transfer process, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

"This acquisition is another exciting milestone in Atlantic Energy's growth strategy," said Kris Hertel, Senior Vice President of Sales at Atlantic Energy. "We appreciate the continued confidence Summer Energy has placed in Atlantic Energy and look forward to serving its customers. Expanding our footprint in Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania reinforces our commitment to investing in the PJM market while delivering long-term value for our customers and broker partners."

The acquired portfolio complements Atlantic Energy's disciplined risk management strategy and includes a strong mix of long-term commercial relationships, supporting the company's continued growth throughout the PJM region. The acquisition builds on Atlantic Energy's recent investments and expansion efforts, further strengthening its position as a trusted retail energy supplier.

About Atlantic Energy

Serving customers since 2012, Atlantic Energy is licensed to provide competitive electricity in eleven states and natural gas in seven states, covering more than 50 utilities. Atlantic offers innovative energy solutions to commercial and residential customers through a diverse portfolio of products and services. For more information, please contact Emily Pittman at [email protected] or 346-589-4674.

SOURCE Atlantic Energy