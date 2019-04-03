Atlantic Energy Grows Footprint into the Midwest, Expanding to Cover Illinois with Windy City Sales Office

The recently opened Illinois office is located in the heart of downtown Chicago with a 3,000 square foot office, providing great location and access to this exciting new market in Atlantic Energy's continued expansion. While the energy provider has had warehousing in Chicago for some time, the presence of the sales office serves to strengthen the company's foothold in the region and Atlantic Energy's CEO expects this move to be an important step in increasing their market share and ability to offer customers the best possible offerings, prices, and customer service.

"Illinois is a perfect location for Atlantic Energy," said James Uglow CEO, CEO of Atlantic Energy. "With the smart home bundle customers stay with us longer which means they are consuming less energy. This satisfies our core company mission to positively impacting the environment."

In line with Atlantic Energy's goal, which has always been to empower customers through energy efficiency and added levels of control, the company offers both residential and commercial smart product bundles to customers who choose Atlantic Energy as their energy provider. Household customers who sign up with the residential smart home bundle receive smart home products in the mail, including Wi-Fi Smart Cameras, Smart LEDs, and much more at various checkpoints in their tenure as Atlantic Energy customers. Similarly, commercial customers who sign up with the Smart Business Bundle receive a custom LED lighting package and smart business products.

By empowering their customers to embrace the smart home revolution, Atlantic Energy offers not just environmentally-conscious and affordable electricity by signing up, but also gives customers the tools to monitor and reduce their energy use for maximum efficiency, minimizing wasted energy and wasted money on power bills.

Atlantic Energy, with their mission to reduce energy consumption and costs through affordable energy efficiency services and solutions, has established itself as a respected authority in the energy field. To learn more about them and what they offer, please visit https://www.atlanticenergyco.com/ .

