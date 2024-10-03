Atlantic Energy Launches Texas Market and Expanded Commercial Capabilities

AE Texas and Atlantex Power Brands Set to Revolutionize Energy Supply with Strategic Partnerships and Customer-Centric Plans

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Energy, a retail energy provider with a long history in deregulated power and gas markets, is excited to announce its official market launch in ERCOT. With established operations across PJM, ISO-NE, and NYISO, the company is poised to deliver competitive and innovative energy solutions to Texas residents and businesses.

The company will initially operate two Texas brands: Atlantex and AE Texas. While Atlantex is focused on premier digital shopping platforms, AE Texas offers plans with AE Connect, a suite of smart home products and a range of other value-added services. Concurrent with the new Texas market, Atlantic is launching expanded commercial services in PJM through its extensive network of licensed brokers, agencies, and consultants.

"We are thrilled to enter the Texas market and offer solutions that not only meet demanding energy needs but also help customers take control of their energy consumption through smart home technology and personalized services," said Rob Cantrell, CEO of Atlantic. "The recent signing of our long-term Energy Supply Agreement with Mitsui & Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA), Inc. (MEMS) allows us to enhance our service offerings and provide greater reliability and value to our customers."

The company will provide a variety of plans tailored to customer needs, including solar buyback options and free energy nights or weekends. AE Connect will feature an array of smart products, including LED color-changing bulbs, Bluetooth speaker bulbs, security cameras, and smart plugs, empowering customers to take control of how and when they use energy.

With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Atlantic invites brokers and other potential business partners to explore collaboration opportunities in this vibrant market.

About Atlantic: Serving customers since 2012, Atlantic Energy is licensed to provide competitive electricity in eleven states and natural gas in seven states, covering over 50 utilities. Atlantic offers innovative solutions to commercial and residential customers, allowing active energy consumption management through a range of products and services. For more information, please contact Emily Cipes, General Counsel, at [email protected] or (800) 917-9133 x0006.

SOURCE Atlantic Energy