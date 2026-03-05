Atlantic Energy Selected by Viking Data Centers to Power 380,000 Sq. Ft. Akron Facility, Expandable to 150 MW

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Data Centers has selected Atlantic Energy as its power provider for their crypto mining and AI center located in Akron, Ohio. Opened in 2021, the 380,000-square-foot former Goodyear tire factory represented a major redevelopment project and supports up to 150 megawatts (MW) of computing capacity, with further expansion potential.

The partnership underscores Atlantic Energy's ability to deliver customized, large-scale energy solutions tailored to the evolving demands of high-performance data center operations.

"We are proud to support Viking Data Center's transformative facility," said Rob Cantrell, CEO at Atlantic Energy. "Our team developed an innovative product structuring solution designed to meet Viking's long-term energy objectives while providing the flexibility and reliability required for a project of this scale."

The Akron facility has been a significant milestone in the region's digital infrastructure and economic development. By repurposing the former Goodyear manufacturing site, Viking Data Centers blended industrial legacy with next-generation technology to create a state-of-the-art data center campus, transforming it for the future of crypto mining and AI.

"We selected Atlantic Energy as our provider for a long-term agreement because of their ability to structure a comprehensive and forward-thinking energy solution aligned with Viking's strategic growth plans," said Kazim Tahir-Kheli of Viking Data Centers.

Other Notes: Environ Energy, formerly CSD Energy Advisors, acted as Viking Data Centers' energy consultant for provider selection. MEMS (Mitsui & Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA), Inc.) provides origination and wholesale energy services to Atlantic, including support for Atlantic's broader retail energy operations. The parties utilize the innovative Synota (www.synota.io) settlement and payment system to mitigate credit exposure and provide market transparency.

About Atlantic Energy: Serving customers since 2012, Atlantic Energy is licensed to provide competitive electricity in eleven states and natural gas in seven states, covering over 50 utilities. Atlantic offers innovative solutions to commercial and residential customers, allowing active energy consumption management through a range of products and services. For more information, please contact Emily Pittman at [email protected] or 346-589-4674.

About Environ Energy: Environ Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. With a portfolio of over $2B in energy contracts, 100M square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail square feet under management, and over $100M in client savings, Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and more.

About Synota: Synota provides automated energy settlement infrastructure for large-scale power users and suppliers. By digitizing energy agreements and automating billing and payment workflows, Synota increases transparency, reduces credit risk, and aligns energy consumption with financial flows. For more information, contact Austin Mitchell at [email protected] or visit Synota.io.

SOURCE Atlantic Energy