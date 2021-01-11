Atlantic Expands Gaming Accessories

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce the new Dardashti Gaming Riser, Centipede XL, and White Gaming Desk Pro at CES this year. "We are expanding our premium brand Dardashti gaming products, and we continue to add to our Atlantic brand gaming line. Several new gaming products are in development for this year," stated Leo Dardashti, Atlantic President and CEO.

Dardashti Gaming Riser - includes dual 27" monitor mount, premium mouse pad - commercial grade with 3 year warranty Atlantic Gaming Centipede XL - designed for PS5 and Xbox X - supports 40" TV - stores games, controllers, and accessories

Dardashti brand commercial grade gaming products are designed for serious gamers, use high quality materials, focus on performance and aesthetics, and are backed with a three-year warranty. The stylish Dardashti Gaming Chair debuted last year at CES.

The Dardashti Gaming Riser is more than a repurposed office riser. An integrated dual mount supports monitors from 17" to 27". Each monitor can tilt, swivel, and rotate; the monitor height adjusts over a 9.5" range. Transitioning the desktop height from 4.25" up to 20" is easy using squeeze handles to engage the spring assisted mechanism. The black, powder-coated, steel frame is built to last, while the bright red accents add a dash of excitement. The carbon-fiber texture gaming surface measures 34.45" by 23.0". A large, red-rimmed, premium mouse pad matches the contours of the curved desk front. This sturdy 15 lb. gaming desktop riser sports a 33 lb. weight capacity. Dual USB 3.0 ports, a headset hook, and a cable management system help gamers organize their devices and cables. The suggested retail is $349.99 with Q1, 2021 availability.

Atlantic Gaming Accessories adds two new products, the Centipede XL, and the White Gaming Desk Pro. The Centipede XL supports a 40" TV up to 80 lbs. and stores 12 games, 6 controllers, 2 headsets, and a power strip. Designed to house both the PS5 and Xbox X, two fixed shelves support up to 65 lbs. total. The open design provides maximum airflow due to durable, double-wire, steel frame construction. Leveling feet, a wide base, and supporting bars ensure added stability. The stand's top and shelves have a carbon-fiber finish. The Centipede XL gaming storage and TV stand is designed for small space living – gaming rooms, bedrooms, or apartments. Available Q1, 2021 with a 1-year warranty, the suggested retail is $149.99.

The popular, professional gamer Atlantic Gaming Desk Pro is now available in a modern, white textured finish. With storage for 8 games, 2 controllers, two 6" x 5" speakers, a power strip, a headset and a drink, the elevated shelf supports a 32" monitor. A charging station holds a phone or tablet, and an underside basket stows knick knacks or snacks. Solid, durable, steel frame construction provides a stable platform, while the curved front delivers close-up comfort. Available Q1, 2021 with a 1-year warranty, the suggested retail is $179.99.

To learn more about these new Atlantic Gaming Accessories visit https://theatlanticstore.com/CES-2021/ or stop by the virtual Atlantic Inc. exhibit at CES.

About Atlantic Inc.

For 36 years, Atlantic Inc. has designed and manufactured innovative and award-winning consumer electronics accessories, gaming storage furniture and accessories, and home entertainment storage products that can be viewed at the Atlantic Store. Atlantic is the exclusive North American supplier of Snowsound acoustic products. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Atlantic has received numerous patents and awards, including 14 Design & Engineering Showcase Honors from the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovations Committee. For more information about Atlantic and its products, please visit the Atlantic Store.

