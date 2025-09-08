ATLANTIC Expands Global Capabilities Through Strategic Integration with CGW

BONN, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLANTIC GmbH, a leading manufacturer of precision grinding solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product portfolio through its merger with the vitrified-bonded grinding wheel operations from Camel Grinding Wheel (CGW), widely recognized for its high-performance abrasive products to the aerospace, automotive, and transmission sectors. The combination creates a premier manufacturer of bonded abrasive products serving industry through its global sales and marketing teams.

Effective September 5th, 2025, ATLANTIC assumes full ownership and responsibility for the production and distribution of CGW's vitrified-bonded grinding wheels. This strategic move marks the next chapter in a nearly 50-year partnership between the two companies, built on mutual trust, technical collaboration, and shared expertise. The newly formed subsidiary will operate under the name ATLANTIC CGW, combining the strengths of both organizations to deliver enhanced value to customers worldwide.

"This integration reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and global growth," said Dr. Marco Weber, Managing Director at ATLANTIC. "By joining forces with CGW in this new capacity, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and expand our reach across key industries."

"This journey started nearly half-century ago, and I am proud we were able to integrate both companies using our great teams and know how to better serve our customers," said Dan Mesika, CEO of CGW.

ATLANTIC looks forward to deepening its collaboration with CGW and unlocking new opportunities for shared success.

About Atlantic: Atlantic GmbH is one of the world's finest manufacturers of grinding tools with over 100 years of expertise. Offering a uniquely broad portfolio - from coarse to ultra-fine grains and from soft to extremely hard structures – Atlantic delivers customized solutions that ensure maximum precision, efficiency, and quality across all industrial sectors.

About CGW: CGW Abrasives has been a leading manufacturer of advanced vitrified grinding wheels for more than 70 years, serving a wide range of industries including aerospace, turbine, automotive, gear, and bearings. With a strong global sales and marketing presence, CGW operates worldwide, including North America through its wholly owned subsidiary, CGW Abrasives USA. CGW is proud of its high level of service and the strong, long-term relationships it has built with its customers across the globe.