Atlantic General Hospital Selects Discharge 1-2-3 to Integrate with Allscripts Sunrise

CHICAGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callibra, Inc. dba Discharge 1-2-3 announced that Atlantic General Hospital selected Discharge 1-2-3 to augment its Allscripts Sunrise EHR. The product is integrated into Sunrise and augments the patient discharge process providing a fast intuitive workflow for clinicians and a concise after-visit summary with patient-specific instructions and education.

Atlantic General Hospital, located in Berlin, MD, opened May 21, 1993 and provides quality care to communities in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Accommodating over 117,000 patient visits per year with a medical staff exceeding 190 providers, Atlantic General delivers on their commitment of putting patients and community first. What started as a small hospital, Atlantic General grew in step with the increased need of the surrounding community for accessible quality medical care. Of many prestigious accomplishments, Atlantic General duly received the Most Wired Hospital designation from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives for four consecutive years.

"The [Discharge 1-2-3] user interface, robust content and integration with Sunrise has allowed our ER physicians to maintain extraordinary care without sacrificing throughput," said Jeff Greenwood, MD, Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Atlantic General Hospital.

Callibra's Discharge 1-2-3 software uses clinician-centric design that reduces the burden of work on the physician while bolstering the quality of patient education and discharge documentation, thereby improving both physician satisfaction as a user and patient satisfaction as a consumer of services. Discharge 1-2-3 software provides powerful user features and multilingual patient education content libraries, both standalone and as components that can be integrated into many EMR systems. It automates and streamlines the discharge process and provides a level of patient-specific customized instructions not otherwise easy to achieve.

Discharge 1-2-3 has been used by hospitals with both Allscripts Paragon and Sunrise products. It can be used for high volume sites and multilingual needs. One hospital with Allscripts Sunrise EHR uses it in an Emergency Department that sees over 100,000 patients per year and provides bilingual after-visit summaries in seven languages.

"Reducing physician burnout is very important and a workflow can never be too fast. There is a lot of data gathered in a patient encounter and because of that, intuitive workflows are more critical than ever," said Dr. Christopher Galassi, MD MS, CEO and Product Director, Callibra, Inc. "We are very pleased to be a part of the solution for the innovative and forward-thinking team at Atlantic General."

Designed by physicians for physicians, Discharge 1-2-3 products are used both in the US and internationally and provide content in English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, French Canadian, Vietnamese, Korean, Arabic and Persian. Callibra software and user interface designs are protected by multiple US and international patents.

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Discharge 1-2-3 - Callibra, Inc. is a Patient Document Technology Company and past winner of the Chicago Innovation Award. Fully integrated or interfaced into many major EMR systems, such as Epic, Allscripts, Meditech, Picis PulseCheck, CMR, EDIMS and others, Discharge 1-2-3 solutions are used in hundreds of hospitals for tens of millions of patient discharges annually. http://www.discharge123.com/

