Atlantic Group Announces Launch of Legal & Compliance Division

News provided by

Atlantic Group

20 Jul, 2023, 11:21 ET

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Group, a leading staffing and recruitment agency headquartered in New York City, is excited to announce the launch of its Legal & Compliance Division with the hiring of Melanie Marshak. This move further enhances Atlantic Group's capabilities to provide tailored recruitment solutions for their clients in the Asset Management space.

Melanie brings a wealth of experience in legal and compliance recruitment, having successfully placed hundreds of professionals in prominent roles throughout her career within Financial Services and specifically the Asset Management space. With her extensive network and industry expertise, Melanie will provide immediate coverage for Atlantic Group's current client base as well as build and manage a Legal & Compliance team from the NYC office with a particular focus on placing top talent within the Hedge Fund, Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Asset Management space in the following areas:

  • CCO and GC roles
  • Compliance Associates and Paralegals
  • Associate General Counsels and Legal Counsels
  • Regulatory (FINRA, SEC, NYSE)
  • '33/'34/'40 Acts
  • Marketing material and guideline monitoring compliance
  • Dodd Frank/Volcker Rule
  • RIA compliance
  • Broker-Dealer compliance

The Legal & Compliance Division of Atlantic Group aims to provide a tailored approach to recruitment, matching candidates' specific skill sets with the unique requirements of clients. By focusing solely on legal and compliance positions, the division can provide a specialized level of service and precision unmatched by generalist recruitment firms. Whether clients are seeking attorneys, compliance officers, or other legal professionals, Atlantic Group's Legal & Compliance Division has the resources and expertise to identify the right talent for every role.

To learn more about Atlantic Group's new Legal & Compliance Division and how they can support your hiring needs, please visit www.atlanticrecruiters.com/jobs/division/legal-compliance

About Atlantic Group
Atlantic Group is a leading staffing and recruitment agency that has built a reputation for providing exceptional service and connecting top talent with top employers.

http://www.atlanticrecruiters.com

SOURCE Atlantic Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.