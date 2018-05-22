Atlantic Health System and Kindred Break Ground on State-of-the-Art Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute

The new Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute—a two-story, 38-bed rehabilitation facility located in Madison, NJ —will provide patient-focused rehabilitation dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals through intensive specialized rehabilitation services for patients who have experienced a loss of function from an injury or illness.

It will feature all-private rooms, a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym, large interdisciplinary gyms, a therapeutic courtyard with golf, basketball and varied surfaces, a dialysis suite, and will offer specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation. The building will also include a transitional living apartment designed to simulate a residential apartment, to prepare patients for their daily living tasks before they are discharged home.

The building, once completed, will provide a new, modern home for the inpatient rehabilitation services that continue to be offered at the Atlantic Rehabilitation site on Mount Kemble Avenue in Morristown.

"Our focus is expanding accessibility to high-quality health care for our patients," said Amy Perry, Senior Vice President, Integrated Care Delivery and CEO of Atlantic Health System's Hospital Division. "The combination of Atlantic Health System and Kindred, in a modernized, convenient location puts top-caliber rehabilitation services within the communities we serve."

The new Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture that will be operated by Kindred, making it the first Kindred inpatient rehabilitation venture in New Jersey.

"We are pleased to work with the premier healthcare provider in New Jersey and break ground on this high-quality post-acute care institute that will greatly benefit the community," said Jason Zachariah, President of Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of Kindred. "Atlantic Health System has been a great partner and we look forward to continuing to work with them on this quality-focused collaboration."

It will be built on approximately 46,000 square feet of land, part of a 40-acre parcel of Giralda Farms owned by Atlantic Health System that will be developed into a campus for health services.

The property is located off Route 124 in Madison within the Giralda Farms campus, once the former estate of Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge, and is now considered one of the most prestigious office parks in the metropolitan area. The building was designed by Earl Swensson Associates, will be constructed by Holt Construction, and is expected to be completed in 2Q 2019.

