Atlantic Health System Selects Syft Synergy Platform For Enterprise-Wide Supply Chain Management

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft,®a leading provider of AI-enhanced inventory control and end-to-end hospital supply chain management software and services, has announced today that the organization has been selected by Atlantic Health System for its ability to provide unparalleled supply chain visibility across the entire Atlantic Health System enterprise and to help the health system with its transition to Oracle SCM Cloud.

The Syft Synergy platform, seamlessly integrated with Oracle SCM Cloud, provides hospitals with complete traceability, visibility and accuracy into supplies and resources. Supporting all leading mobile devices with barcode and RFID enablement, the platform records receipt, movement, and usage of supplies from the receiving dock to the point-of-use. The Syft Synergy platform also integrates with the EHR and other clinical and business systems to provide a comprehensive point-of-use solution for perioperative and procedural areas along with analytics and reports that help to improve operational efficiency.

"Syft is the industry's only healthcare-specific vendor to be Oracle SCM cloud certified," said Chris Doran, Syft's Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "This is extremely beneficial to our customers, as cloud-based supply chain management provides flexibility and scale, enhanced security, automated software updates, and peace of mind that the hospital can continue operations in the event of an on-premise outage or other IT disruption. Our customers appreciate that we know healthcare and that we know the cloud. Our ability to quickly and seamlessly integrate with Oracle SCM cloud was a key driver for us becoming the vendor of choice for Atlantic Health System."

Atlantic Health System, a seven-hospital multi-warehouse system with more than 18,000 employees and 4,800 physicians, serves 1 million unique lives annually across more than 400 care sites. Based in central New Jersey, Atlantic Health System has earned many national accolades for its care.

"Our leadership team was very familiar with the many strengths of the Syft Synergy platform and its well-deserved reputation for seamlessly integrating into current supply chain systems and processes," said Jerry Taylor, MHA, Atlantic Health System's Director of Strategic Sourcing. "We know Syft will provide our health system with a competitive advantage by helping us to reduce waste and achieve supply chain-related cost savings."

"Our ability to provide enterprise expansion beyond warehouse and distribution is a tremendous differentiator in the market. This added customer benefit comes with no additional cost and is beneficial as many organizations are ramping up their supply chain improvement efforts," said Doran.

About Syft. Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com.

About Atlantic Health System. Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 11 counties and 4.9 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, and Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ. For more information, visit https://www.atlantichealth.org/

