Atlantic Home Mortgage Hires Shelley DeGrange as New Secondary Marketing Manager

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM), one of the nation's leading mortgage lenders, today welcomed Shelley DeGrange as the company's new Secondary Marketing Manager.

DeGrange joins Atlantic Home Mortgage following a 20-year career in the mortgage industry, where she most recently served as Director of Secondary Marketing with Congressional Bank. In this role, DeGrange oversaw the bank's Secondary Marketing, Hedging, Post Closing, and Investor Relations divisions, roles in which she maintained a comprehensive view of secondary functions.

"We're excited to add someone of Shelley's caliber to run our Secondary Marketing Department. Her leadership will be instrumental to the future growth of AHM," said Naveed Bhurgri, President and COO of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

In her new role, DeGrange will be responsible for the execution of the organization's Secondary, Hedging and Investor Relations operations, including the launch of new products. "Our team is committed to offering new products and solutions that are more focused on the customer than ever before. Shelley brings a wealth of experience to our team, and I am excited to have her on board to lead our Secondary Marketing team," said Tony Davis, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Home Mortgage, "Our goal is to make the mortgage process simpler, better, faster and easier than anywhere else."

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Recently named the 24th Fastest Growing Company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

