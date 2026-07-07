Atlantic Home Mortgage Launches Lendtrain, a Refinance-Focused Platform That Shows Homeowners Estimated Wholesale Rates in About 30 Seconds

New AI-powered platform from Atlantic Home Mortgage helps homeowners compare refinance options, estimated closing costs, monthly savings, and break-even timing without a credit check for the initial quote.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Home Mortgage today announced the launch of Lendtrain, a refinance-focused mortgage platform designed to help homeowners quickly evaluate whether refinancing may make sense before completing a full application or speaking with a loan officer.

Lendtrain lets homeowners check an estimated refinance quote online in about 30 seconds. The platform shows estimated wholesale refinance rates, estimated closing costs, monthly payment comparisons, and break-even timing. No application or credit check is required to see an initial quote.

Lendtrain's online refinance platform helps homeowners review estimated refinance options, closing costs, payment scenarios, and break-even timing before deciding whether to apply.

"Most homeowners do not need a sales call just to find out whether a refinance is worth exploring," said Tony Davis, founder of Lendtrain. "They need a fast, transparent estimate that shows the rate, closing costs, monthly savings, and break-even point before they commit."

Lendtrain was created as Atlantic Home Mortgage's refinance-only consumer platform for homeowners comparing rate-and-term refinance, cash-out refinance, VA streamline refinance, and jumbo refinance scenarios. The platform is designed to make the first step of a refinance decision simpler: enter basic mortgage details, review estimated pricing, and understand whether the potential savings may justify the cost.

"The rate gets all the attention, but break-even is usually the real decision," Davis said. "If refinancing costs thousands of dollars, homeowners need to know how many months of savings it takes to earn that money back."

Lendtrain operates through the mortgage broker channel, allowing homeowners to compare wholesale lender pricing rather than one lender's retail pricing. When a homeowner is ready to move forward, the refinance process is handled by licensed mortgage professionals.

"AI should remove friction from the early research process," Davis said. "The technology helps with speed and comparison, while licensed people handle the actual mortgage process."

Lendtrain currently supports refinance quote scenarios for homeowners in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah. The platform is led by Davis, who has more than 17 years of mortgage experience and whose team has funded more than $1 billion in loans.

Homeowners can check an estimated refinance quote at https://www.lendtrain.com.

About Lendtrain

Lendtrain is a refinance-focused mortgage platform from Atlantic Home Mortgage that helps homeowners compare mortgage refinance options, including rate-and-term refinance, cash-out refinance, VA refinance, jumbo refinance, estimated closing costs, monthly savings, and break-even timing. Homeowners can check an estimated refinance quote online with no application and no credit check for the initial quote. Mortgage origination services are provided by Atlantic Home Mortgage, LLC dba Lendtrain, a licensed mortgage broker.

Media Contact

Lendtrain

12600 Deerfield Parkway, Suite 100

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Phone: (678) 528-0253

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.lendtrain.com

NMLS #1844873

Equal Housing Opportunity

SOURCE Lendtrain