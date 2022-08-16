Atlantic Home Mortgage Ranks No. 458 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 493 Percent, Atlantic Home Mortgage Receives Ranking No. 458 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Atlantic Home Mortgage is No. 458 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc.," said Tony Davis, CEO and Founder at Atlantic Home Mortgage. "Our success would not be possible without our amazing team members who go above and beyond for our clients every single day."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"What a huge accomplishment for our organization and words can't express how grateful we are for the people we get to work with every day," stated Naveed Bhurgri, President, and Co-Owner of Atlantic Home Mortgage LLC. "To be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies is a huge honor and takes contributions from every single member at Atlantic Home Mortgage. This achievement represents the hard work our entire team has put in since our inception and continues daily."

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

We started a mortgage company to provide people with the best experience throughout the mortgage process as well as provide better rates. With over four decades of firsthand mortgage experience, we've seen exactly how inefficient the industry is.

By focusing on the needs of our clients for speed, ease, and transparency, we were able to quickly stand out in the mortgage industry and grew over 1,200% in the first three years setting the foundation and culture to receive Inc. Magazines' award for one of the best places to work.

But that wasn't enough. We wanted to improve the process even further. Make it faster. Make it easier to communicate with clients, so they could instantly see where their loan was in the process and what was happening next.

We started Atlantic Home Mortgage to optimize the mortgage process as much as possible—humanly and technologically. It's a fact that the mortgage industry isn't up to speed, but we ARE changing that!

